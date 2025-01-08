Caterpillar celebrates centennial anniversary at CES

Caterpillar kicked off its year-long centennial celebration at CES 2025 taking place this week (January 7-10) in Las Vegas.

Located at LVCC West Hall, booth #6416, Caterpillar is showcasing its investment in the core technologies of autonomy, connectivity and digital, alternative fuels and electrification.

“The technology we are bringing to CES is a culmination of how Caterpillar has continued innovating to make industry safer, smarter, more sustainable and more powerful,” says Rob Hoenes, Caterpillar senior vice president of the electrification and energy solutions division. “We have created an immersive, interactive experience for attendees that highlights the durable customer solutions that Caterpillar is known for, underscored by data and executed with cutting-edge technology.”

Visitors at CES will experience the 55,000-pound Cat 972 wheel loader featuring an Extended Range Electrified Machine (EREM) technical demonstrator of a hybrid retrofit – which was built in just 12 weeks by a small group of engineers. According to Caterpillar, the battery-electric demonstrator maintains a performance similar to a diesel machine and does not require DC charging, offering a new, sustainable solution without the need for additional electrical infrastructure on the jobsite.

Caterpillar’s exhibit will also feature a 24-hour electrified jobsite simulation, demonstrating the data insights and energy flows real-world customers are already using at jobsites.