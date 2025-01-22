Hyundai Construction Equipment to demonstrate hydrogen fuel cell-powered excavator at Bauma

Hyundai Construction Equipment will have its HW155H hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator concept working on the demonstration area throughout this year’s Bauma exhibition in Munich.

The pre-production machine, which was first seen as a static exhibit at the last Bauma in 2022, will demonstrate to customers how hydrogen could contribute to future carbon-free operation on construction sites across Europe.

A hydrogen fuel cell uses a chemical reaction between hydrogen that is carried on board and oxygen in the atmosphere, to generate electricity, with the only emission being water vapour. The fuel cell delivers power on demand to drive the machine, either though electric motors, or via electrically driven hydraulic pumps.

The project to develop a fuel cell for the HW155H has been a cooperation between Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Motor Company. Two cells have been designed, creating 30kW and 50kW of power, with the HW155H using a combination of fuel cells to provide 70-100kW of power. These fuel cells would suit a range of machines, including the 15-tonne wheeled excavator, forklift trucks and emergency generators.

The HW155H is a 15-tonne wheeled excavator that combines on and off-road capabilities, making it an ideal choice for hydrogen power. The machine uses the fuel cell to power an electric motor, that then drives the hydraulic system. The hydrogen storage on-board has the capacity to allow a full eight hours of operation, with refuelling taking between 10-20 minutes.

Hydrogen is a safe fuel, with an auto-ignition temperature that is higher than petrol of diesel. As it is 14 times lighter than air, it also disperses harmlessly into the atmosphere. This will make the use of hydrogen an acceptable solution for infrastructure, civil engineering and building projects across the world.