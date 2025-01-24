Volvo CE launches New Generation excavators in Southeast Asia

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) has celebrated its biggest launch ever since Volvo Days 2024 with the unveiling of New Generation excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders and more. The roll-out of the New Generation excavators is coming to Southeast Asian markets now.

The first five models in the New Generation range are: EC210, EC220, EC230, EC300, and EC360, and these are offered for sale across the region from January 2025.

Singapore hosted the first launch, with a customer event attended by over 100 individuals on 17 January, where the flagship 20-tonne New Generation EC210 model was displayed alongside the L120 electric wheel loader. Further launch events are planned across the region where customers will be able to see the new range upclose and in-person.

The launch of the New Generation excavator series aligns with Volvo CE’s “Our Edge to Success” framework in Region Asia. The Edge concept was first introduced during the Region Asia dealer conference in September 2024.

The Volvo engine provides higher power and torque to maximise performance. There are 10 work modes for effective use of engine power across all segments and applications. In the New Generation of Volvo excavators, the new and improved hydraulics reduces fuel consumption dramatically. It is done by regulating engine speed and hydraulic flow rate based on the task at hand, leading to up to 15% fuel economy improvement and lower operating costs.

The New Generation machines also increase onsite safety for operators with 3-point side access, emergency shutdown, rearview camera, and anti-slip plates. According to Volvo, operator comfort is ensured with more precise controls, ROPS cab, an ergonomically designed human-machine interface and an improved operator environment.

Volvo says the New Generation excavators are designed for easy service access and longer service intervals to drive down maintenance costs and increase machine availability. A fuel shut-off valve also facilitates fuel filter changes, avoiding fuel spillage and further reducing costs.

“This New Generation excavator series represents years of collaboration and innovation. We are excited to introduce these machines to customers in Region Asia, addressing the specific demands of the regional construction sector. Our customers are facing unique challenges, and these machines are designed to help them stay competitive in a rapidly changing market,” says Tomas Kuta, president of Region Asia, Volvo CE.