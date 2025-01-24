Develon to open new headquarters in Germany

Develon is set to open its new headquarters in Germany after receiving the keys for the new building located in Mannheim Friedrichsfeld. The new building aligns with Develon’s aim to expand its market presence in the Germany/Switzerland/Austria (GSA) region.

With 10,650 m2 of usable space, the site covers not only the classic operation with sales, service, rental and spare parts, but also the new training centre with training workshops and rooms as well as a test area.

In addition, Develon is gradually expanding its rental services, tailored to the requests of major customers and the GSA dealership network, with a focus on ‘testing the innovations’ to be shown at Bauma.

In February, Develon will begin moving to the new facility at Lembacher Strasse 30 in Mannheim and, once the move is complete, will close the current temporary location at Seckenheimer Landstrasse 210-220 by the end of February. Sales, rentals, service and spare parts sales, as well as training, will start on 1 March on Lembacher Strasse.

With Bauma just around the corner in April, product training for the company’s GSA dealers will be held in March, including the innovations that will be on display at the show.