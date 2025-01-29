Caterpillar celebrates centenary with Cat Limited Edition machines

In honour of its 100 Year Anniversary, Caterpillar Inc. has announced the release of Cat Limited Edition machines.

The Limited Edition models feature a custom “Centennial Grey” paint scheme to recognise the original colour of Caterpillar’s first products.

“We could not have reached this historic milestone without our customers and dealers. Since 1925, our customers have used our products and services to help improve the quality of people’s lives throughout the world. The Limited Edition machines allow our customers to celebrate Caterpillar’s heritage while focusing on the work ahead,” says Tony Fassino, group president, Caterpillar Construction Industries.

The models will also include special markings denoting 100 Years and a commemorative interior plate. The models are available in North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Few companies are fortunate enough to make it to this point, and we know how we got here. It’s because of our history of innovation and the exceptional collaborations we’ve had with our dealers and customers over the past ten decades,” adds Fassino.