JCB to showcase new electric micro excavator at EHS

JCB will unveil a brand new electric micro excavator at the Executive Hire Show (EHS) – the 8008E CTS.

Joining the JCB E-TECH range of electric products with zero emissions at point of use, this new 1.0-tonne machine shares its structure, bodywork and dig-end with the conventional diesel-powered 8008 CTS and has the same control lever functionality. However, the hydraulic pump is powered by an electric motor and uses the same battery and powertrain technology as existing JCB electric products.

Key features of the machine include a 9.9kWh battery which delivers enough power for a typical full day’s shift, a sub-1.0 tonne operating weight which makes it easy to transport behind a van or pick-up, and a 110V and 230V charging capability to suit construction use.

The electric model has a noise level at the operator station of just 66dB(A), with an external noise level of 80dB(A), making it ideal for use indoors or in urban site conditions.

Performance and productivity are unchanged when compared to the diesel model, with the electric machine offering a maximum bucket tearout of 9.3kN and a dipper tearout of 4.6kN.

Also showcased on the JCB stand will be a range of sustainable equipment for the rental industry including JCB’s brand-new hydrogen combustion engine, the 16C-1 mini excavator, 1T-2 site dumper and HTD-5E electric dumpster models.