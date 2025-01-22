Finlay unveils new C-1550+ tracked cone crusher

Finlay, a specialist in mobile crushing, screening, and conveying equipment, has launched the new C-1550+ tracked cone crusher.

At the core of the C-1550+ is the upgraded Terex 1300X cone crusher, which features a 1300mm (52”) head diameter and delivers a 15% increase in tonnage and production compared to the C-1550. This improvement is achieved through higher clamp forces and a longer throw.

According to Finlay, performance is enhanced further with ultrasonic level sensors that regulate the material flow from the hopper to the crushing chamber. This ensures consistent and efficient crushing, while the machine’s ability to accept an all-in feed eliminates the need for additional screening equipment.

Other features designed to improve production capabilities of the C-1550+ include full hydraulic closed side setting (CSS) adjustment with electronic monitoring for precise control, as well as a fuel-efficient direct drive transmission through a wet clutch.

The large hopper/feeder is equipped with an automatic reset hydraulic tramp relief system that protects the chamber and minimises downtime if uncrushable material enters the chamber.

The C-1550+’s mechanically designed liner retention and common upper frame make it compatible with all liner configurations, including coarse, medium, and fine. This feature simplifies liner changes and maintenance. The company says that the generously sized catwalks provide easy access to the power pack from both sides, while a tag-out engine isolator improves safety during maintenance. The hydraulically folding hopper, which can be locked from ground level, facilitates quick setup and teardown.

“At Finlay, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive productivity and profitability,” says Matt Dickson, business line director for Finlay. “The C-1550+ combines increased production capacity with features that enable our customers to achieve more with less, all while ensuring safer, more streamlined operations.”