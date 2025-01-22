Fendt introduces machines to the UK at Lamma

Lamma, which took place on 15-16 January, marked the UK launch of the new generation of Fendt Former rakes.

The Fendt included the new 920C Former, the Gen 1 600 Vario, and a further selection of tractors including the Gen7 728 Vario. Another Lamma first was the chance to see Fendt’s Corus 5275C straw walker which features ParaLevel technology.

“Lamma is a centrepiece of agricultural machinery in the UK and is the perfect opportunity for Fendt to show the new tractors and machinery that is available. Our stand demonstrates the strength in depth we have, and we welcome all visitors who want to talk about their machinery needs with our specialists,” says Ed Dennett, retail market manager – Northwest Europe, Fendt.

Fendt’s C-Series range of straw walkers includes two 6-cylinder engines from AGCO Power. With a cubic capacity of 7.4 l (5275 C) and 8.4 l (6335 C), they deliver a maximum output of 306 hp (5275 C) and 360 hp (6335 C) respectively.

The 5275C model at Lamma features ParaLevel, a function that stabilises the combine on undulating and hilly land. Based on a parallelogram, it can compensate for slopes of up to 20%. This means the combine can operate at maximum output whilst the threshing unit, separating and cleaning systems remain horizontal.

The Former rake and Rotana MY25 baler are new to Fendt’s expanding grassland machinery range. The two-rotor Former features six models with working widths from 6.9 to 10 metres that include SteerGuard, a patented technology which the company says improves manoeuvrability, and a double swing arm on the rotor suspension which have the option of being coupled to ISOBUS for greater connectivity, memory functions and section control.

The Rotana combi round balers have been updated and will soon be available with moisture analysis or a weighing function. Profi models also include a link to Fendt’s Tractor Implement Management System (TIM) to automatically stop after the binding process and automatically eject the bale.

“The diversity of Fendt’s range reflects the diversity of farming machinery needed in the UK. From the 600 Vario, that will be appealing to a broad range of farms, to our grassland and harvesting machinery,” says Dennett.

Fendt’s exhibit at Lamma also featured the first showing of the new Fendt 600 Vario which received the Machine of the Year 2025 Innovation award at the show.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the Machine of the Year 2025 Innovation award at Lamma,” says Martin Hamer, Fendt sales manager for North Western Europe. “This machine can be used in a wide range of applications. With its fantastic manoeuvrability and excellent power-to-weight ratio, the 600 Vario is well suited to UK agriculture. The first units have already been delivered and we look forward to getting underway with a comprehensive dealer demonstration campaign in this spring.”

The jury statement said: “The Fendt 600 Series redefines the mid-range tractor market with its combination of advanced technology, operator comfort, and efficiency. Offering four models (164-224hp), it incorporates innovations from larger Fendt tractors, tailored for UK and Irish farmers, where 62% of Fendt sales in 2023 were in the 130-220hp range.

Featuring the FendtOne cab, it combines comfort with an iPad-style interface, standardising controls across the Fendt lineup. In addition, innovations like VarioGrip tire pressure management enhance productivity, saving diesel and increasing tractive power.