Clark expands the S-Series Electric with three-wheel and four-wheel forklifts

Clark has expanded the S-Series Electric with new three- and four-wheel forklifts. The new STE and SE series with a load capacity of 1.6 to 2 tonnes and a maximum lift height of up to 7075 mm replaces the GTX and GEX series in the 48-volt segment.

The four-wheel forklift trucks, with a steering angle of 101° (Zero Steer Turn Axle), are suited to narrow aisles or space-critical work areas as they can turn almost on the spot.

With the new vehicles with a lithium-ion battery (460 Ah and optional 280 Ah), Clark says that the operator benefits from short charging times. The Li-ion technology extends the battery service life, reduces operating costs and enables flexible multi-shift operation thanks to intermediate and fast charging capability.

As with the S-Series Electric, the operator also has the option of changing the vehicle’s energy source and adapting the software accordingly in the event of changing application requirements. The forklift trucks can be operated with the classic lead-acid battery with a maximum of 625Ah and can also be switched back to the Clark lithium-ion battery if required.

Two drive motors in the parallel front drive, each with an output of 4.4kW and 48V three-phase AC technology, ensure rapid acceleration and travelling speeds of up to 16km/h. Wear-free regenerative braking with the engine brake and automatic speed reduction when cornering can also be set as required.

The S-Series Electric is also designed according to the Built to Last concept. It includes wet, maintenance-free multi-disc brakes, a electronically protected gearbox, a vibration-free steering axle for up to 50% less effort when braking, lift masts from Clark’s own production with 6-roller fork carriage and lift mast damping, and the fully welded frames that are standard at Clark. The multi-disc brakes with oil cooling, for example, also prove their worth on wet or dusty surfaces thanks to their powerful braking effect.

Inside the cab, the STE/SE series features a choice of adjustable seats with air or mechanical suspension. The tilt of the steering column can be individually adjusted to suit the operator. The pedals are automotive-compliant. The vehicle can be operated either via adjustable mini levers integrated into the armrest or via ergonomically arranged hydraulic levers on the vehicle bonnet. The intuitive switching of the direction of travel on the hydraulic or mini-lever takes the strain off the driver, as he does not have to reach round to switch.

According to Clark, the STE/SE series has been designed so the operator has a good view to the front of the forks and the load to ensure a high level of safety when travelling straight ahead and when loading and unloading loads. This is ensured by a large viewing window and the nested mast profiles.

The splash-proof 5-inch colour display provides information on all important vehicle parameters. Safety and warning messages are displayed in 26 languages. When using the optional SafeView HD all-round camera, the image is transmitted to an HD colour display so that the operator has a good overview of the activities on his route when reversing.

The SafeView HD camera system is a fully digital HD camera with 1280 x 720 pixels (16:9) and three wide-angle cameras (left/rear/right) installed on the truck as well as a 10-inch touchscreen. The operator can choose between different views as required (bird’s eye view, split screen view and 3D view).

Further optional safety features are available to maximise safety. The load weight indicator measures the weight of the load on the forks and helps to prevent the truck from being overloaded.

With the Vertical Mast System (VMS), which is also optional, a tilt sensor automatically brings the mast into a vertical position so that goods can be loaded and unloaded quickly and safely. The VMS positions the mast vertically both when tilting forwards and backwards and equalises the vehicle position on uneven floors or ramps.

Safe use on sloping terrain or ramps is guaranteed by the automatically engaging electric parking brake. This prevents the truck from unintentionally accelerating or rolling backwards and ensures that the operator always has the vehicle under control.

Clark offers additional options for different applications. For the three and four-wheel forklift trucks in the S-Series, optional equipment includes various cabs, such as rain protection (steel roof), weather protection (steel roof and windscreen), partial (steel roof, front and rear windscreen and PVC side panelling) and full cabs, mini levers or mechanical levers, blue LED warning lights, orange seat belt, attachments and additional safety options.