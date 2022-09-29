Bauma China cancelled due to ongoing Covid restrictions

Ongoing, strict Covid restrictions that continue to be imposed by the Chinese government have forced the organisers of Bauma China to cancel this year’s construction machinery show, which was due to take place 22-25 November 2022.

Despite the show taking place in 2020, in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, this year, with restrictions ongoing in China, despite being lifted in much of the rest of the world, the Bauma China organisers at Messe München have decided there is too much uncertainty surrounding the event to guarantee its success.

“A successful Bauma China with certainty for planning is our primary concern,” says Xu Jia, CEO of Messe München Shanghai. “Due to the still unforeseeable circumstances, this objective is unfortunately no longer feasible. To avoid last minute decision which may bring financial loss to the customers, we therefore cancel the show for 2022 with a heavy heart at this stage and hope that all exhibitors can now start their preparation and planning for a successful Bauma China in 2024.”

It is planned that Bauma China will be back again in 2024, from 26 to 29 November, at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center.

Current Covid requirements for most international travellers to China include two negative PCR tests before travel, a further PCR test on arrival, and a further two additional negative nucleic acid tests, if you have ever been diagnosed with Covid before. After this travellers will still be required to quarantine for 7-10 days, and after quarantine travellers must obtain a green QR health code in order to secure further accommodation.

Furthermore, many direct flight routes from countries around the world, including the UK, have been suspended and many cities in the China are subjected to strict lockdowns without warning.