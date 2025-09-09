Komatsu introduces new 951XC-1 harvester

Komatsu has launched a new model of its largest harvester. The OEM says the 951XC-1 harvester is purpose-built for enhanced stability, performance and productivity to the most demanding forestry operations.

The Komatsu 951XC-1 is one of the largest harvesters on the market. Its eight driven wheels deliver incredible traction, manoeuvrability and stability, especially in steep, soft or rugged conditions. Inside the cab, operators experience automotive-level quality with refined controls and features built for all-day comfort and precision.

Key performance highlights include the eight-wheel drive that ensures excellent stability and low ground pressure. The harvester provides a tractive force of 54,400 lbf (242 kN) that supports operation in tough terrain.

Komatsu’s 3PS hydraulic coordination system allows multiple head and crane functions to operate at full power simultaneously. The shortened crane centre-to-front-wheel distance enables wider working range and stronger reach.

The cab includes an automatic 4-way levelling system, spacious layout, climate controls and high-visibility design to reduce operator fatigue.

“What is special about the 951XC-1 is that it combines the strength of a 951-1 with an extremely compact design,” says Rob Warden, senior product manager, forestry. “Since it has about the same dimensions as the 931XC-3 it can be used in denser stands”

Image: Komatsu