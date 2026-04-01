Rehlko’s Reggio Emilia facility achieves ISO 14001 environmental certification

Rehlko’s Reggio Emilia facility has achieved UNI-ISO 14001 environmental certification following a two-stage audit conducted by BSI between January and February 2026.

The certification is the result of a project launched the previous year with the creation of a dedicated internal environment team. The team coordinated the development of new procedures, reporting tools and company-wide initiatives focused on waste reduction, disposal and recycling. All employees were involved through training sessions and implementation activities.

The achievement aligns with the broader sustainability strategy of Rehlko, which is headquartered in Milwaukee, US, and operates in power generation and energy systems management. The company published its first ESG report in May 2025, outlining a target of a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Rehlko says the Reggio Emilia plant is aligned with this target and will use the methodologies introduced through the certification to support its progress.

“Achieving ISO 14001 makes our management system even more robust and prepares us for future challenges in environmental sustainability. Together with ISO 9001 for quality management and ISO 50001 for energy management, this certification is a clear testament to the commitment and capabilities we offer – first and foremost to our customers,” says Massimiliano Bonanni, general manager of Rehlko Reggio Emilia and chief strategy of engines.

The certification project was led by Cristina Storchi, the plant’s EHS manager. “It was a demanding but highly rewarding experience. Our colleagues across all departments showed strong engagement, both during the multiple training sessions and in applying what they learned. Our suppliers involved in the process also made valuable contributions,” says Storchi.

The ISO 14001 certification joins the facility’s existing ISO 9001 and ISO 50001 certifications.

Image: Rehlko