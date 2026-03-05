FPT Industrial is one of the biggest names in engines for agritcultural machinery. Now, at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, it is promoting its power systems in the construction space. Here FPT’s Daniele Pozzo tell’s iVT’s Tom Stone more about the history of the company and the portfolio of products it has available. You can find FPT in the South Hall on stand S82106.
CONEXPO VIDEO: FPT showcases wide range of engines for construction
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.