OPINION: Steering personal development

Setting objectives often feels like a corporate formality, but as new technology reshapes the industry, the way engineers approach their own development matters more than ever

It’s the start of the year, which for many engineers means setting annual objectives is firmly back on the agenda. Most organisations rely on structured frameworks, reviews and performance systems to guide the process. Yet it can feel disconnected from the day-to-day reality of engineering work – a bit of a waste of time rather than something that meaningfully shapes how projects evolve or careers progress.

For much of my career, Q1 objective setting felt disconnected from the urgency of daily engineering work. But the world we’re working in today is very different to the one the fresh-faced me started in. Our industry is undergoing the fastest and broadest transformation in its history. Electrification, autonomy, connectivity, software defined machines and geopolitical uncertainty are all shifting the centre of gravity, from traditional mechanical excellence to multidisciplinary capability.

That shift has big implications, not just for companies – but for engineers as well. I’ve argued that the winners in this new era will be those who adapt fastest. OEMs that build software competence deeply into their organisations, leaders who motivate, connect and develop their people, and companies that make long term choices instead of chasing hype cycles. That same logic applies at the individual level. If the industry is changing this quickly, shouldn’t you adjust how you think about your own development?

No one is going to manage your career for you

Not your manager, not HR, not your legions of fans on LinkedIn. They can support you, but the responsibility sits squarely with you. The good news is that objective setting can be far more than a necessary evil – think of it as a strategic planning exercise for your own future.

Start by looking at where your company – and the industry – is going. Most companies have made their priorities clear: electrified products, digital services, software competence, automation, sustainability, AI-enabled systems and new business models. Instead of seeing these as corporate buzzwords, view them as signposts. Then ask yourself a simple question: Which of these directions intersect with my current skills, but stretch them just enough to matter? Those “adjacent gaps” are where your relevance can grow.

Dear diary, this year I’m going to become great at…

Maybe that means becoming more fluent in vehicle software. Maybe it’s learning enough about electrification to understand how battery, thermal and controls decisions interact. Maybe it’s getting comfortable with data, connectivity or simulation. Maybe it’s broadening your system level perspective so you can make better judgments across domains.

“In a world moving quickly, technical excellence on its own is no longer enough”

For those of you who want to end up as leaders, look at the skills those you admire have, and find ways to learn those skills. You don’t need to become an expert overnight, but you do need to choose a path and make visible progress. You will keep learning, feeding your creative capabilities and ensure that you not only stay relevant but are well positioned for the most critical and challenging projects. This is not a threat to companies, quite the opposite. If the industry is shifting, the talent pool must shift with it. A systematic, organisation wide approach to developing future ready skills is no longer optional.

Engineers remain the backbone of this industry. But in a world moving quickly, technical excellence on its own is no longer enough. Those who thrive will be the engineers who stay curious, pay attention to where the industry is heading, and deliberately build capabilities that extend beyond their original discipline. Career paths are becoming less prescribed and more self-directed. Approached thoughtfully, that shift is not a risk – it’s an opportunity.

This article first appeared in the February/March issue of iVT International