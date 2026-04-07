Takeuchi updates 15-tonne excavator lineup with TB3150 and TB3150R

The TB3150R is available with an optional two-piece boom for added flexibility when lifting and working at varying distances. In terms of operating weight, the TB3150 comes in at 15,765kg (34,755lb), while the TB3150R ranges from 15,875kg (35,000lb) in mono boom configuration to 16,450kg (36,265lb) with the two-piece boom option. Both models deliver a maximum bucket breakout force of 96.3kN (21,649lbf), with arm digging forces up to 59.8kN (13,444lbf) on the TB3150 and 65.4kN (14,703lbf) on the TB3150R. Maximum digging depth reaches 5,445mm (214.4in.) on the TB3150 and up to 6,030mm (237.4in.) on the TB3150R.