Takeuchi updates 15-tonne excavator lineup with TB3150 and TB3150R

Takeuchi is refreshing its 15-tonne class excavator offering with two new models, the TB3150 and TB3150R, which replace the outgoing TB2150 and TB2150R.
The two machines share a common platform but are designed to suit different working environments. The TB3150 features a boom swing system that allows offset digging without repositioning the machine, suited to utility work and applications requiring precise positioning. The TB3150R adopts a reduced tail swing and fixed-boom configuration, minimising rear overhang for working in confined areas or close to structures.
Both models incorporate the manufacturer’s latest 3-series enhancements, including increased hydraulic horsepower for multi-function operations. An 85kW (114hp) engine provides the power across a range of applications, and all-steel construction – including the engine hood, side covers and access panels – is designed for durability on demanding jobsites.
The TB3150R is available with an optional two-piece boom for added flexibility when lifting and working at varying distances. In terms of operating weight, the TB3150 comes in at 15,765kg (34,755lb), while the TB3150R ranges from 15,875kg (35,000lb) in mono boom configuration to 16,450kg (36,265lb) with the two-piece boom option. Both models deliver a maximum bucket breakout force of 96.3kN (21,649lbf), with arm digging forces up to 59.8kN (13,444lbf) on the TB3150 and 65.4kN (14,703lbf) on the TB3150R. Maximum digging depth reaches 5,445mm (214.4in.) on the TB3150 and up to 6,030mm (237.4in.) on the TB3150R.
Inside the cab, a redesigned operator’s station features pilot-operated joystick controls for the working equipment, while electro-hydraulic controls handle travel, dozer blade and boom swing functions. A jog dial and multi-switch control panel provide access to common machine functions, with essential controls positioned on the right lever console and moving in sync with the operator’s seat. An air suspension seat, automatic climate control and improved visibility are all included, alongside an 8in. touchscreen display providing access to machine settings, 270-degree camera views and operating information.
Takeuchi Fleet Management is standard on both models, offering remote access to machine data including location, utilisation, maintenance status and diagnostics. The Takeuchi Access Management system enables keyless start and allows owners to control and monitor operator access.
“These two new excavators reflect our focus on giving customers the right machine for the way they work,” says Clay Eubanks, director, sales and aftermarket, for Takeuchi. “The TB3150 and TB3150R each deliver meaningful improvements in performance, comfort and technology, while giving contractors the flexibility to choose between maximum versatility in open environments or a compact solution for confined jobsites.”
“With the TB3150 and TB3150R, we’re giving contractors two purpose-built solutions in the same size class,” says Eubanks. “Each is designed to perform in different working environments while delivering the performance, comfort and technology advancements that reflect Takeuchi’s brand promise.”
Image: Takeuchi