Komatsu launches largest hydraulic mining excavator worldwide

Komatsu Germany Mining Division has announced the global availability of the PC9000-12, the largest hydraulic mining excavator in the manufacturer’s portfolio. The machine was initially introduced in Canada.

The PC9000-12 can be configured with diesel Tier 4, diesel unregulated or electric drive, allowing operators to match equipment to regulatory requirements and site conditions. It is available in both front shovel and backhoe configuration, equipped with a 46m³ front shovel or a 49m³ backhoe bucket.

As the largest model in the PC series, the excavator offers the highest bucket capacity, longest reach and greatest digging power in the range. It is optimised to load Komatsu’s largest mining trucks in the 240–400 short ton class in a three-to-five pass match. With a payload of more than 80 tonnes per pass, it can load a Komatsu 980E truck in five passes in under 150 seconds. Under optimal conditions, this translates into production rates of around 8,000 tonnes per hour.

The PC9000-12 is designed for double-side loading and is compatible with Komatsu’s FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System. The operator cabin features ergonomic design and monitoring systems intended to reduce fatigue and improve visibility and situational awareness.

“Representing the next evolution in our product lineup, the PC9000-12 sets a new benchmark for global surface mining operations,” says Peter Buhles, vice president sales and service. “With its versatile configurations – including face shovel and backhoe, as well as diesel and electric drive options – we can efficiently serve all major mining operations worldwide. The PC9000-12 delivers the power, performance and reliability our customers expect, while supporting higher productivity, lower emissions per ton and seamless integration with autonomous haulage systems.”

Image: Komatsu