FEATURE: Show director, Dana Wuesthoff previews ConExpo 2026

ConExpo 2026 will be delivering more than ever before to the construction industry, from key by industry leaders and educational programming, to support for women in the sector and mental health awareness. Show director, Dana Wuesthoff reveals some of the all-new highlights to watch out for

On 3-7 March, the Las Vegas Convention Centre will again open its doors to construction professionals worldwide for North America’s largest construction trade show. Last time the triennial showcase took place in 2023 it welcomed 139,000 attendees from 133 countries, and this year’s show promises to be even bigger. Over 2,000 exhibitors across earthmoving, aggregates, quarrying, mining and material handling sectors will highlight the latest developments addressing the key challenges facing the industry today.

“ConExpo 2026 will deliver a dynamic, future-focused experience for industry professionals,” says Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo show director. “Building on our success in 2023, we’re introducing several new features. Our expanded programming and focus on emerging technologies are key drivers for attracting international and domestic professionals alike. Our exhibitor base continues to reflect the full spectrum of the construction industry, ensuring attendees can always find something new, year after year and explore innovations across every sector. While we’re finalising our projections, our goal is to welcome a diverse audience from around the globe.”

Breaking new ground

When it comes to innovations on the show floor, Wuesthoff predicts several key trends will dominate. “I anticipate artificial intelligence, automation, electrification, and sustainability will be front and centre. You’ll see advancements in areas like machine control, safety, alternative power sources and digital tool and tech advancements. However, attendees will need to see for themselves. There’s always surprises and unveilings of the latest and greatest in the field.”

A key addition to this year’s event is the introduction of the Ground Breakers Stage, a keynote platform designed to highlight the critical issues shaping the future of construction. The stage will host influential industry voices including Caterpillar group president of construction industries, Tony Fassino, Amazon Web Services director of IoT, Dave Kranzel and John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer, Jahmy Hindman.

“ConExpo is focused on workforce development, sustainability and mental-health awareness. Through our sessions and workshops, we’ll tackle a range of topics including labour shortages, cost management, jobsite safety and the integration of new technologies,” says Wuesthoff.

Beyond keynote presentations, the show is introducing several targeted workshops aimed at addressing specific industry needs. The EmpowerHer Workshop will support women’s advancement in the sector. “Women now make up 11% of the construction workforce, reflecting a 32% increase since 2016,” says Wuesthoff. “Our hope is EmpowerHer continues to move that needle by addressing barriers to entry, career advancement and leadership development, while also highlighting opportunities for mentorship and networking. Our goal is to foster an inclusive environment where women can share experiences and gain practical tools for success.”

A particularly notable initiative is Hard Hat Courage, developed in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “This initiative underscores the growing movement to break the stigma around mental health in the construction industry to create safer, more supportive workplaces,” says Wuesthoff. “In addition to some educational programming, including on the Ground Breakers Stage, we’re taking donations for AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) to go toward future programming, education and outreach. There will be a dedicated wellness area where attendees can relax during the show and engage with AFSP representatives.”

Hands-on maintenance

Also new for the 2026 event is the Shop Talks and Walks Workshop, which is focused on equipment maintenance and lifecycle management. “Shop Talks and Walks will provide hands-on guidance for equipment maintenance, troubleshooting and lifecycle management. It’s designed for industry professionals eager to sharpen their skills in preventative maintenance and equipment efficiency,” says Wuesthoff. “Attendees can expect real-world demonstrations led by leading manufacturers including Caterpillar, Hyundai, John Deere, Kubota, Sany, Vermeer, and Volvo.”

A Small Business workshop rounds out the new targeted programming, ensuring the diverse needs of the industry are addressed. These workshops complement an extensive education program and will be featuring more than 160 sessions spread across 11 different tracks.

“The Small Business workshop sessions span a wide variety of topics including areas like construction technology, safety practices, workforce development, project management, sustainability and regulatory updates,” says Wuesthoff. “I’d highly encourage attendees to explore the online planner before they arrive to make the most of their educational experience. We’re committed to delivering sessions that empower professionals at every level to drive innovation and operational excellence.”

Building connections

Wuesthoff says that networking opportunities extend throughout the event, with features designed to facilitate meaningful connections between exhibitors and visitors. “On top of the education and workshops, we have features like the Community Zone where attendees can relax, network and at times listen to presentations from a variety of speakers. We also have the Next Level Awards, which is a great opportunity for exhibitors and attendees to connect. These awards honour the companies delivering the next level equipment and technologies to push the industry forward. Attendees get the final vote on who wins and they’re encouraged to go to each of the finalist’s booths to check out the products themselves before they vote.”

Beyond show hours, the networking opportunities continue well into the evening, taking full advantage of the bustling Las Vegas setting, world famous for its nightlife. “Of course, we’re in Las Vegas which offers so much for attendees once the show closes for day. We have official networking and nightlife packages called ‘ConExpo-Con/Agg After Dark’, where folks can continue to build meaningful relationships in more relaxed and fun social settings,” says Wuesthoff.

A collaborative approach

Wuesthoff attributes the success of ConExpo to the organisers’ commitment to listening to industry needs and challenges. “It really all comes back to our attendees and exhibitors who give us incredible feedback of what they want to see in this show. We continuously listen to these needs and adapt our programming to deliver relevant content, cutting-edge technology and valuable networking opportunities. This focus keeps ConExpo at the forefront of industry advancement.”

This feedback-driven approach ensures the show remains relevant and valuable to participants from all around the world. Looking ahead, Wuesthoff says this collaboration with the industry will continue to guide the show’s evolution in the future. “We will continue to ask our attendees and exhibitors for their feedback and keep our ear to the ground so we can predicts what’s on the horizon in this sector. We are dedicated to evolving alongside the industry by prioritising emerging trends, expanding educational content and fostering a more inclusive and connected community.”

This article first appeared in the February/March issue of iVT