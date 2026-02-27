Case Construction Equipment to showcase over 40 machines at ConExpo

Case Construction Equipment will present more than 40 machines across 40,000 square feet at ConExpo, with nearly 20 new or upgraded models on display at West Hall booth #W40701.

The line-up spans compact and full-sized excavators, electric equipment, dozers, wheel loaders, skid steers and compact track loaders, targeting contractors, municipal crews, utility teams, landscapers and rental businesses.

“This year at ConExpo, we’re not backing down on our commitment to provide practical innovations that help crews stay ahead of the curve,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. “The equipment landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of the people behind the controls. Whether it’s precision technologies to support accuracy on complex projects, the myCaseConstruction app delivering real-time fleet intelligence or comfort features to make long days easier, Case is rolling out integrated solutions that help crews work faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

New D Series 3-ton mini excavators, a new midi excavator and new models in the E Series full-sized excavator range will be among the highlights. The new CX38D is the largest model in the 3-tonne class and features a zero-tailswing design, electronic throttle control with auto idle, auxiliary flow control and standard worklights. The new CX70E midi excavator includes GNSS technology for digging, lifting and craning, while the CX90E features electric-over-hydraulic controls with full customisation and joystick steering. Joining the E Series family, the new CX145E SR and CX255E SR short radius models will be on display alongside the previously upgraded CX220E and CX380E, all featuring the new Case Assist and Payload controls with payload weighing, height and depth alarm, and dynamic stability assist.

Case will also unveil the TL100EV electric mini track loader, which the company describes as suited to jobsites where low noise and zero emissions are required, such as indoor demolition or work near schools or hospitals. The stand-on machine features three independent electric motors – two for the ground drive and one for the hydraulics – and is compatible with more than 40 attachments. A factory-available non-marring track option will be fitted to the display model.

New G Series compact wheel loaders, the 321G and 421G, will be at the show. The 421G offers 112 horsepower with a lifting capacity of over 15,800 pounds and a 145-inch hinge pin height. The 321G is a 74-horsepower machine with no regen or DEF required, a 1.3-yard bucket and a roading speed of 25mph. Enhancements to the G Series large wheel loaders will also be launched at the show, including an AutoDig feature, heated and ventilated seats, rear object detection and an optional hydrostatic continuously variable transmission on the 1021G and 1121G models.

Visitors can preview the upcoming N Series dozers, expected to arrive in late 2026, with the 650N and 850N models on display. The range includes a new touchscreen operator station with encoder navigation and seat-mounted controls, EcoMode, auto-idle shutdown and integrated machine control.

At ConExpo, Case will introduce new additions to its technology stack for the first time, including myCaseConstruction – a portal and app centralising fleet data and service records – alongside new 2D and 3D machine control solutions, safety intelligence and connectivity functions.

“Case has been carefully developing digital tools to help dealers and customers operate at peak potential,” says Tyler Mills, head of CNH Construction Parts and Service, North America. “Integrating tech and iron is critical to proactive support, ensuring safety on the worksite and reducing overall operating costs. Our Machine Control, Safety Intelligence and Connectivity Tech converge at ConExpo into a cohesive digital ecosystem that connects the machine, operator, dealer and back office. The Case Technology Hub within the booth will demonstrate current technology for all skill and budget levels, as well as a view into the inner workings of our newest developments. Case is excited to be in the driver’s seat for the future of construction technology.”

Alongside the new machinery, Case will display milestone machines including the first J.I. Case Signature Edition 580 Super N backhoe loader, the Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loader – based on a machine designed for Metallica frontman James Hetfield – and the 580EV electric backhoe.

“We’re building more than machines – we’re building partnerships with our customers to drive their success,” says Brad Stemper, head of Americas product management, Case Construction Equipment. “Every piece of iron in our booth, from our compact machines to our biggest excavators, is designed with the operator in mind so they can stay on schedule, control their operation and protect their bottom line.”

B Series skid steers and compact track loaders at the show will feature rear object detection and bi-directional self-levelling.

Images: Case Construction Equipment