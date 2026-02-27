New Holland Construction to expand electric lineup at ConExpo

New Holland Construction is returning to ConExpo at Festival Grounds booth F29055, bringing electric equipment expansions, new mini excavator launches and digital technology updates to the show.

The brand will debut new D-Series mini excavator models at the event, alongside recent introductions including the E42D and E50D D-Series mini excavators and the W100D compact wheel loader. Two new electric equipment launches will also make their first public appearances at the show, joining current in-market models, the ML22X electric small articulated loader and E15X electric mini excavator.

Attendees can also explore the New Holland Construction digital ecosystem at the booth, including myNewHollandConstruction, the brand’s in-house telematics and digital platform, and a live demo of the Marketplace platform, which connects customers with dealers, financing and product availability through a single ecommerce-style site.

New Holland Construction has also confirmed it will once again host live tattoo artists from Club Tattoo in its booth throughout the show. Attendees will have the chance to choose from 29 curated New Holland Construction-inspired tattoo designs, including five new options for 2026, at no cost. At the 2023 edition of the show, 253 attendees received tattoos in the New Holland Construction booth over 32 hours.

The brand says it has nearly doubled the size of its booth compared to 2023.

“While the ink may draw you in, the iron and innovation are the true stars of the show,” says Brian Weisbaum, head of New Holland Construction North America. “We have nearly doubled the size of our booth this year to give attendees a complete view of our wide range of compact equipment and technology designed to address the evolving needs of the construction and landscape industries.”

Image: New Holland Construction