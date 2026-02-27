Xwatch and RodRadar to launch Stop-Before-Strike excavation safety system at ConExpo

Xwatch Safety Solutions, part of Hexagon, and RodRadar have announced what they describe as the industry’s first safety-grade solution for preventing underground utility strikes, with the integrated system set to be demonstrated at ConExpo in Las Vegas this March.

Underground utility strikes remain a persistent safety and financial challenge in construction. In the United States, one to two strikes occur every minute, with more than 400,000 incidents reported annually, costing the economy approximately $30 billion each year and contributing to thousands of injuries and hundreds of fatalities over the past two decades. Nearly 50% of strikes occur because utilities were not located or were mis-located, and in 64% of incidents, the buried infrastructure was more than two feet outside the marked area.

RodRadar’s AI-driven Live Dig Radar (LDR) system uses ground-penetrating radar (GPR) embedded directly in an excavator bucket to detect underground utilities in real time during excavation, without reliance on pre-project utility data. Through the RodRadar–Xwatch integration, LDR detections trigger an automatic bucket stop via Xwatch’s safety-grade hydraulic control system, preventing the machine from striking the utility.

The approach, which RodRadar refers to as Stop-Before-Strike (SBS), draws a comparison with the automotive industry’s shift from driver warnings to automatic emergency braking, in that the integrated system takes direct action to prevent incidents rather than alerting the operator. Operators retain override capability.

Xwatch has more than 6,500 systems installed worldwide and provides height and slew control through proportional hydraulic intervention. The company was acquired by Hexagon in April 2024 and operates within Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, alongside Leica Geosystems and IDS GeoRadar.

“RodRadar has solved the detection problem during excavation,” says Dan Leaney, director of sales at Xwatch Safety Solutions. “By integrating their Live Dig Radar technology directly into our safety-grade hydraulic control, we can physically stop the machine before a strike occurs. That’s the difference between warning about a risk and actually preventing it.”

“Xwatch’s proven track record in safety-grade hydraulic control makes them an ideal partner to bring our Zero-Strike vision to reality,” says Yuval Barnea, VP of sales and marketing at RodRadar. “The integration further closes the safety gap, transforming LDR detections into automatic strike prevention and delivering the industry’s first Stop-Before-Strike solution. We envision this being recommended, and ultimately mandated, by industry stakeholders, project owners, and contractors.”

Image: Xwatch Safety Solutions