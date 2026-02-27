Link-Belt Excavators to showcase new models and technology at ConExpo

Link-Belt Excavators will introduce two new excavators at ConExpo, the 245 X4S and 80 X4, designed to deliver improved fuel efficiency, enhanced operator comfort and advanced smart technology. The company will exhibit at Booth F35043 in what it describes as its largest ConExpo exhibit to date.

The booth will feature a dedicated technology area focused on connectivity, AI and operator training, with two excavator simulators providing attendees with a hands-on opportunity to experience machine operation and emerging jobsite technologies.

Link-Belt Excavators will also introduce an expanded Precision Grade 3D offering, providing factory-ready solutions that simplify the installation of advanced machine guidance systems. The Precision Grade platform will support 3D solutions from both Trimble and Topcon, giving customers the flexibility to work with their preferred grade control technology.

The booth will also feature the Excavator Showdown, now in its eighth year at ConExpo, giving operators the opportunity to test their precision and skill on a Link-Belt 220 X4S excavator. Showcases will take place daily at 10:00AM, 11:30AM, 1:30PM and 3:30PM, each featuring trivia giveaways for attendees. Participants will compete for the fastest time of the show, with a grand prize of a $5,000 vacation and a Link-Belt Excavators championship belt, while daily winners will receive $500 cash.

Also at the booth, the Pink-Belt excavator – a 15.2-metric-ton Link-Belt 145 X4 that has travelled across the United States over the past year to promote breast cancer awareness – will be sold during a live charity auction on Thursday 5 March at 2:00PM. Proceeds will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Yes, Mamm! supported by CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations, with bidding starting at $75,000.

Image: Link-Belt Excavators