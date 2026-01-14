The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Forestry

Komatsu introduces XF895-3 forwarder to the North American market

Anjali Sooknanan
Komatsu's XF895-3 forwarder
ABOVE: The XF895-3 is well-suited for final felling and large-scale forwarding

Komatsu has launched its XF895-3 forwarder for the North American market. It is an ideal match to the 8-wheeled XH951XC-1 harvester introduced in September.

Engineered for final felling and large-scale forwarding operations, the improved XF895-3 forwarder features an upgraded crane, reinforced frame and redesigned load space to enable more efficient movement of larger loads.

The machine now offers an optional 205F crane with enhanced lift geometry and optional reach extending up to 32.8 feet (10 meters). An optional G85H grapple with 4.3 ft² (0.40 m²) tip-to-tip area provides greater material control during operations.

The load space has been upgraded with a telescopic gate, rugged bunks featuring a widening function, and optional height-adjustable stakes. The frame and articulating joints have been reinforced to accommodate increased load capacity, while a new electronically controlled hydraulic pump improves responsiveness and fuel efficiency. Service has been simplified through a single-filter hydraulic tank design.

“The XF895-3’s enhancements make it even more well-suited for big log-hauling, final felling and ground preparation,” says Rob Warden, senior product manager, Forestry at Komatsu. “It features a more robust frame for toughness, plus a new more powerful crane as an option. The load space offers a lot of adjustability for your tasks, such as telescoping width and height adjustments and fully adaptable gate.”

Image: Komatsu

