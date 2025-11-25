John Deere introduces new 1610G forwarder

The new John Deere 1610G forwarder was developed in response to customer demands for improved productivity of both thinning and regeneration fellings.

According to the OEM, the powerful engine, 16-tonne load rating and large and configurable load space make work smoother and faster, regardless of the terrain. Paired with the comfort-prioritised cabin and familiar, easy-to-use controls support effortless working even at challenging sites, John Deere says.

The 1610G forwarder complements the G Series but also stands out on its own merit. Compared to the popular 1510G model, the 1610G’s load space is 15% larger, which brings more wood to the roadside per load.

With 14% more engine power and 11% more tractive force than the machine in the next lower load-rating class, the 1610G is not only stronger but also smarter in its movements. The increased load rating has not increased the weight of the machine, so the ground pressure is the same as with the 1510G. In fact, the strengths of the new machine are best demonstrated in driving conditions that require solid traction, such as hilly terrain, deep snow and heavy loads.

The productivity gains achieved through product development are significant for forest machine contractors in the long term: up to 2000 tonnes more wood per year to the roadside – without added transport or labour costs.

Thanks to it versatile size-class, John Deere says the 1610G excels in both thinning and regeneration fellings. Its large 6.1 m² load space stands out in terms of both design and functionality, offering 15% more capacity for transporting wood than the 1510G. Thanks to its configurable load space, the machine is narrow and agile at thinning sites, but offers maximum capacity for use in regeneration felling. The integrated sorting system speeds up and facilitates the handling of different types of timber, increasing the smoothness and efficiency of work at the roadside.

At the heart of the 1610G’s productivity is the standard CF7S XI Power+ boom, which is the most powerful in its size-class in John Deere’s boom offering. The new generation 10-meter extension with internal hoses ensures reliable boom performance, reduces wear and tear, and facilitates thinning work in dense forests. IBC 3.0 with its automatic functions to smooth transitions between different work phases is optional.

According to John Deere, introducing and integrating the 1610G with existing equipment is effortless, as all the main functions, servicing and maintenance routines are familiar from previous G Series machines. Despite its increased load rating, the dimensions of the 1610G have not grown, so it can be transported to the logging site using existing equipment. Thanks to its higher transport capacity, the 1610G is a particularly good match for the new, increasingly popular 1270H harvester. Data transfer between machines is seamless, providing the best possible starting points for smart decision-making in both the planning and implementation of logging sites

The rotating and levelling cabin is designed with the operators in mind to support concentration and work capacity, regardless of the conditions. Excellent visibility in all directions facilitates precision work at different stages. Working position remains stable and comfortable even on uneven terrain, and the advanced dampening system significantly reduces vibration, minimising physical strain during work. Whether a dense thinning site or a regeneration felling with heavy loads, the cabin provides a calm working environment where the operator can perform at their best and still have energy left at the end of the workday.

Images: John Deere