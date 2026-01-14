Hyster makes improvements to three-wheel stand up forklift

Hyster has redesigned its three-wheel stand-up forklift with improvements for operators in critical unloading and dock-to-stock workflows in manufacturing operations.

Key design elements and scalable options equip operators to keep up with high productivity demands, says Hyster. According to the OEM, this includes high-performance hydraulics for enhanced lift speed, a fully suspended floor that reduces shock and vibration transmitted to the operator by 65% and a mast that allows up to 21% greater visibility.

With over the first 4,000 hours of use, the Hyster three-wheel stand needs less scheduled maintenance, reducing downtime. Hyster says the truck also uses 5% less energy making the truck up to 37.5% more efficient.

“Every day, our engineering team works to design forklifts that can stand up to the toughest duty cycles operations throw at them,” says Josh Hetzel, director, product planning and solutions, Hyster. “This new three-wheel stand is built to deliver round-the-clock productivity and offers the ergonomics and productivity enhancing features to equip operators to do the same.”

Hyster has also introduced a variety of standard ergonomic features designed to keep crews moving, maximise operator comfort and minimise fatigue. The Operator Sensing System uses smart sensor placement to detect operator presence, which enables them to operate the truck without constantly standing on top of a pedal. A new footrest helps provide postural relief for operators and can be utilised while operating the truck, thanks to enhancements to the operator sensing system. An optional adjustable armrest permits a range of additional operating positions, and the operator compartment provides multiple storage areas for cups, clipboards and other work-related items.

A standard multifunction joystick enables operators to activate all necessary functions with a single hand position, and the new steer system reduces steer effort by up to 7% and uses a shorter-length tiller so that it doesn’t extend into the compartment. Operators can easily access key information and set truck speed and lift height through a standard 2.8-inch or optional 7-inch touchscreen display.

The new design also gives operators clear sightlines in tight spaces, while a half-plate, half-bar overhead guard reduces visual blockage in vertical applications. The mast’s channels are spaced far apart and upward-facing lights further improve visibility as operators move loads overhead and place them at height. Additional forward-facing lights project downward to assist operators as they work in dim conditions or dark trailers.

The Hyster Dynamic Stability System (DSS) comes standard on the Hyster three-wheel stand. This technology automatically slows cornering speed, travel speed with elevated loads and limits tilt, helping to reduce the likelihood of forward and sideways tip overs and reinforcing best operating practices.

Operations can also opt for the Hyster Reaction operator assist solution, which can be configured to adjust truck performance in response to truck stability and the operating environment, such as slowing travel speed when obstacles are detected in the path of travel.

