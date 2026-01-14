Komatsu chooses Qt Group to automate GUI testing for construction machines

Komatsu has adopted Qt Group’s Squish platform to automate GUI testing of display screens in its equipment.

Since Komatsu already builds its software with the Qt framework, Squish’s tight Qt integration lets it test these controls and components efficiently. At the same time, Qt Group says Squish is flexible enough to handle testing for other software platforms Komatsu uses, allowing for faster test creation and maintenance across different applications.

With Squish, Komatsu has cut manual testing by 21.4% and expanded automated checks across key areas within the target applications, making it possible to test all essential software features and functions.

“In the past, we had to specify exact screen coordinates and update test tools settings every time something changed,” said Takayuki Nishihata, group manager, group 3 field automation development centre, development division at Komatsu. “With Squish, specifying the object name is enough, making tests for applications developed with Qt far easier to maintain and reuse. Being able to automate tests across so many languages means we can deliver a consistent experience to operators.”

Squish integrates with OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology that automatically verifies text displays correctly in all different languages. This means operators around the world have a consistent and clear experience, no matter which language they use.

“With Komatsu, we’re demonstrating that the right automation tool can deliver real productivity and reduce manual testing time,” says Juhapekka Niemi, senior vice president at Qt Group. “By delivering significantly faster and more comprehensive testing, we’re helping Komatsu set new benchmarks for efficiency and quality on a global scale.”

