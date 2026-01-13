The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Hyundai to debut Next Generation HX crawler excavator line at ConExpo

The Hyundai Next Generation HX360 crawler excavator
ABOVE: The Hyundai Next Generation HX360 crawler excavator is one of several new models that Hyundai North America is introducing at ConExpo 2026

Hyundai Construction Equipment North America will debut the first models from its Next Generation HX crawler excavator line for the United States and Canadian markets at ConExpo 2026.

The new HX models incorporate advanced technologies designed to enhance fuel efficiency while maintaining Hyundai’s focus on productivity, operator comfort, safety and serviceability, according to the company.

Alongside its full construction equipment lineup, Hyundai will host an operator challenge at its indoor booth in West Hall (W42500). The competition will run on 3-5 March with contestants operating a Hyundai HX19E electric excavator. Daily winners will receive $1,000 in prize money.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

