Hyundai to debut Next Generation HX crawler excavator line at ConExpo

Hyundai Construction Equipment North America will debut the first models from its Next Generation HX crawler excavator line for the United States and Canadian markets at ConExpo 2026.

The new HX models incorporate advanced technologies designed to enhance fuel efficiency while maintaining Hyundai’s focus on productivity, operator comfort, safety and serviceability, according to the company.

Alongside its full construction equipment lineup, Hyundai will host an operator challenge at its indoor booth in West Hall (W42500). The competition will run on 3-5 March with contestants operating a Hyundai HX19E electric excavator. Daily winners will receive $1,000 in prize money.

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment