Clark to highlight electric forklifts at LogiMAT

Clark will be presenting the highlights of its electric counterbalance forklifts at LogiMAT 2026 in Stuttgart (Hall 10, Stand 10B78).

The focus will be on the crossover series with the Raider and Renegade models as well as the S-Series Electric.

The Renegade series is represented by the S30XE with a load capacity of 3 tonnes, while the Raider series is represented by the L30XE, also with a load capacity of 3 tonnes.

Clark says the crossover models, with load capacities ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes, combine the advantages of combustion engine forklifts with the ecological benefits of electric drives.

The Raider series (L25-35XE) offers an entry-level solution in the crossover segment. Key features include all-round visibility and predictable handling making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

The Renegade series (S25-35XE) is based on the chassis of the S-Series combustion engine forklifts.

Another highlight at the Clark stand is the 48-volt SE20 electric four-wheel forklift from the SE16-20 series with a load capacity of 1.6 to 2 tonnes. The forklift is available with either lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries and, like its 80-volt counterparts, belongs to the S-Series Electric.

The energy supply is particularly flexible: the operator can adapt the vehicle’s energy source to changing application requirements via plug & play – all that is required is to adjust the software. This smart battery solution ensures that the electric forklifts can be easily adapted to almost any application scenario.

