Volvo Penta and FTMH develop modular e-driveline for material handling electrification

Volvo Penta has partnered with Italian industrial equipment manufacturer FTMH to design a purpose-built, modular e-driveline capable of handling the intense duty cycles of material handling.

“Our engineering department faced the challenge of designing a new electric machine capable of meeting the demands of the market,” says FTMH technical director, Eugenio Ponzini. “Working closely with Volvo Penta, we adopt their electromobility solution as our new electric driveline, specifically designed for high-performance forklifts. This will pave the way for the electrification of the entire FTMH range of forklifts and empty container handlers.”

The modular design also gives FTMH a seamless path for future evolution as electrification advances. And Volvo Penta’s global service network played a decisive role.

“We also chose Volvo Penta for their extensive service network, capable of providing support to our customers, wherever they are, perfectly aligning with FTMH’s DNA,” says Ponzini.

In parallel, TecnoGen is using Volvo Penta’s battery systems to accelerate into the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) market, highlighting how electrification supports emissions-free operations.

The TecnoGen BESS adopts Volvo Penta’s battery systems for energy storage, which is derived from the same battery packs found in Volvo trucks and construction equipment. They are built to be heavy-duty, mobile-friendly with high energy density, and come with IP67 durability, liquid cooling, and a shock-resistant design.

“The Volvo Penta BESS subsystem integrates seamlessly with our energy platform, offering us ever more innovative solutions,” says plant manager for Tecnogen, Emanuele Rizzi. “That’s why our BESS solutions are highly customizable and adaptable to any application – from charging stations to peak shaving and much more.”

In their joint showcase, FTMH’s electric forklift was charged using TecnoGen’s Volvo Penta-based BESS, providing a live demonstration of how a battery platform can unite machine power while supporting site power.

“At Volvo Penta, we believe electrification is a key technology toward zero-emission operations,” says Volvo Penta Italy industrial sales manager, Ilenia Procicchiani. “As a full system supplier, we provide everything from core components to design support, making it easier for our off-highway OEMs to develop an electric equipment range and explore new business models. In tandem, energy storage solutions like those from TecnoGen will be critical enablers of this transition. What we offer is more than just components. It’s complete, integration-ready platforms. Modular and robust with 360 design support, our battery systems aim to accelerate time to market for our partners.”

Images: Volvo Penta