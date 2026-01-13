John Deere names FCN as charity partner for 2026

The UK and Ireland branch of John Deere has announced that The Farming Community Network (FCN) will be its official charity partner for 2026.

The commitment will see John Deere staff receive specialist wellbeing support training from FCN, as well as opening the door to a range of volunteering opportunities.

Thousands of pounds will also be raised through fundraising initiatives to help FCN further its reach and impact across the rural community.

“We all have a responsibility to safeguard the health and wellbeing of those living and working in rural areas,” says Joedy Ibbotson, division business manager, John Deere. “FCN is a charity that does incredible work in this area. Its outreach touches our staff, our network, our customers, and throughout the communities we operate in. It is a great fit for us and the partnership is something that really resonates with our team.”

As part of the event, staff were trained by FCN with a bespoke course in wellbeing support for the agricultural community.

Ibbotson added that the organisation was particularly keen to add its reach to the charity’s Nip it in the Bud campaign, which is part of the UK-wide Rural Communities Cancer Project between FCN and Macmillan Cancer Support. The focus of the campaign is on early detection of cancer and making time to see the GP if someone notices a change in their health.

“Farmers and their families are so busy that health concerns can often get pushed to the bottom of the to-do list,” says Ibbotson. “Rural communities often also have lower access to cancer services and support due to living in more isolated areas. However, early diagnosis is essential, so John Deere is keen to encourage people to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and nip it in the bud. FCN plays a crucial role in supporting the farming community through difficult periods and times of change, and we’re proud to be standing alongside them this year.”

Image: John Deere