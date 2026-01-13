Sinoboom launches i-Link telematics platform

Sinoboom has launched its proprietary telematics platform, Sinoboom i-Link – a globally oriented equipment IoT management solution developed by Sinoboom and designed to enable full lifecycle digital management from equipment delivery to daily operation.

The platform integrates core capabilities including equipment connectivity, monitoring, remote control, standardised APIs and the functions of Sinoboom’s existing CSM (Customer Service Management) platform.

Through the Sinoboom T-Box, Sinoboom i-Link provides real-time visibility into machine operating status, generating data to support continuous product iteration and informed business decision-making.

The Sinoboom T-Box is equipped with 5G technology for standard connectivity, with fallback capability via WiFi. It enables the simultaneous gathering of data across multiple physical locations with a multi-CAN bus set-up, and is Modbus data-ready, with the ability to merge both Modbus and J1939 protocols into a single cohesive data coalition. Firmware can be updated remotely with OTA upgrades, and the software architecture is built with extendable OEM applications in mind.

Beyond data collection on everyday usage, the system facilitates the remote control of key operations, thereby boosting the operational efficiency of machines while providing clear visibility into fleet utilisation, operating status, and asset location, with features such as remote lock functionality and GPS locators underpinning essential asset security and operational control. Remote diagnostics are also enabled, helping to minimise downtime, while regular servicing is streamlined with proactive maintenance schedule reminders.

Sinoboom i-Link also incorporates advanced fleet analytics and remote software management. From utilisation trends to failure analysis, the platform transforms operational data into actionable insights. Firmware updates can be deployed remotely across selected machines via FOTA, reducing or even eliminating the need for service visits and minimising downtime.

Powered by AI, Sinoboom i-Link supports predictive fault alerts and maintenance guidance, with more intelligent capabilities set to evolve as the platform continues to develop.

“The entire Sinoboom i-Link system has been developed with the fleet manager at front of mind and empowered by AI technology (Sinoboom Star-Key AI engine). We asked ourselves, and our customers, what the key features a telematics system needs to include to make MEWP ownership and rental as smooth as possible. From real-time visibility and utilisation insights to remote machine control, diagnostics, and intelligent fleet management, Sinoboom i-Link is designed as a scalable, future-ready platform that helps customers improve uptime, reduce operating costs, and stay fully in control of their fleets,” says Ben Xie, head of the Sinoboom Intelligent Research Institute (Global CIO).

