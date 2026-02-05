The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Crown’s WJ 50 Series electric pallet trucks earn IFOY Award nomination

Anjali Sooknanan
Operator using a Crown WJ 50 Series walkie pallet truck to move a loaded pallet
ABOVE: Crown's WJ 50 Series walkie pallet truck has been nominated in the Warehouse Truck Lowlifter category

Crown Equipment has been nominated for the International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Awards 2026.

The company’s WJ 50 Series walkie pallet truck has been shortlisted in the Warehouse Truck ‘Lowlifter’ category. The electric pallet truck is powered by a V-Force 48-volt lithium-ion battery and is designed for operation in confined spaces.

“Being nominated for the prestigious IFOY Award with the WJ 50 Series underscores Crown’s focus on innovation, quality and reliability. It confirms that since Crown was founded more than 80 years ago, it has continued to develop advanced technology that helps shape the future of material handling and keep our customers’ operations running worldwide. The WJ 50 Series continues that tradition by putting the operator at the centre – true to the Crown standard,” said Ken Dufford, Vice President Europe at Crown.

The IFOY Award recognises products in warehouse and material flow technology. The IFOY Awards 2026 ceremony will take place on 25 June in Stuttgart.

Image: Crown Equipment 

 

