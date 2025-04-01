Ausa to unveil electric rough terrain forklift and new reversible dumper at Bauma

Ausa, a manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, has introduced three new products which it will be displaying at the upcoming Bauma trade show at its outdoor booth (FM.710/3).

Ausa has launched its first electric rough terrain forklift, the C151E, alongside its low-emission combustion engine version, the C151H, and a new 6-tonne reversible drive dumper, the DR602AHG.

Ausa’s renewed 1.5-tonne rough terrain forklift range has been redesigned to optimise performance and efficiency. With this new model, Ausa now offers at least one electrified vehicle in each of its product lines, joining the D101AEA, D101AEA Compact, and D151AEG dumpers, as well as the T164E telehandler.

The new C151E electric rough terrain forklift boasts a 1,500-kg load capacity and a maximum lift height of up to 4 meters. Its 19.6kW electric motor electronically manages power to deliver smooth operation and off-road performance comparable to combustion models.

Equipped with a battery of up to 18.6kWh, it provides the necessary range to complete demanding workdays in this type of application. Designed for environments requiring low emissions such as greenhouses, nighttime municipal works, and enclosed spaces, the C151E expands the application possibilities of a conventional rough terrain forklift, allowing for greater equipment optimisation.

Alongside the electric version, Ausa has introduced the C151H, powered by an 18.5kW engine and available in 4×4 and 4×2 versions. The 4×2 variant offers a reduced turning radius of just 2,690mm, enhancing manoeuvrability in confined spaces.

The DR602AHG is the evolution of the 601 model. With a 6,000-kg load capacity and a swivel skip, its standout feature is the reversible driving position. The operator can rotate the seat, steering wheel, and controls 180º, ensuring optimal visibility by always facing forward. This configuration enhances safety in earthmoving tasks and minimises the need for manoeuvres, contributing to greater operational efficiency.

The driver’s area has been optimized to provide more space and comfort, featuring an integrated suspension seat. The foldable ROPS protection structure is complemented by safety rails that not only enhance protection but also facilitate easy access to the dumper from both sides of the vehicle.

The DR602AHG features a new large hood, improving accessibility to the engine and maintenance components. Key elements such as air, liquid, and fuel filters, the radiator, and fluid tanks have been strategically positioned to reduce downtime and simplify servicing tasks.

In addition to its FM.710/3 outdoor booth at Bauma, AUSA will also be present at the JLG space, where visitors can discover the D151AEG electric dumper and the T164E electric telehandler. This stand will also showcase the latest innovations from JLG, along with products from Hinowa and Power Towers.