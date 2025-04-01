BAUMA TECH PROFILE: Electrified Motors to unveil new high-performance electric motor range

Electrification is reshaping the off-highway sector, and Electrified Motors is at the forefront of this transformation. At Bauma, on stand B5/349/10, Electrified Motors will unveil its latest high-performance electric motor range.

Building on the success of its 193 Series Permanent Magnet AC (PMAC) motors, the company is launching a 132 Series designed for smaller off-highway applications. With a strong reputation for precision-engineered PMAC motors, Electrified Motors continues to push the boundaries of power density, efficiency and automation. The manufacturer’s latest innovation caters to the growing demand for compact yet powerful solutions in the off-highway and industrial vehicle sectors.

Expanding the PMAC Motor Range: Introducing the 132 Series

Electrified Motor’s new 132 Series is suitable for applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), scissor lifts, compact construction equipment, outdoor power equipment and other space-constrained machinery.

“The 132 Series retains the same robust and flexible architecture as our 193 Series but has been re-engineered for compact equipment. It will be market-leading in terms of size per kilowatt for an air-cooled electric motor,” explains Jim Winchester, managing director of Electrified Motors.

Key specifications of the 132 Series include:

Voltage options: Low voltage 24V to 144V and high voltage 400V, 800V variants available as standard

Cooling options: Air-cooled and optional liquid-cooled models available as standard

Compact, high-efficiency design: Ideal for AGVs and small electric drive systems

This new motor line offers OEMs greater flexibility, allowing them to integrate high-power electric drive solutions into smaller and more efficient vehicle designs without compromising on performance.

Why Electrified Motors?

Electrified Motors stands out for its precision-engineered, IP69K-rated motors, designed to meet the toughest operational demands. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge automation with customisation, ensuring repeatable quality while tailoring motors to OEMs’ exact requirements.

“We have always been focused on developing an offering specifically for off-highway applications – where we forecast the biggest growth opportunity for our business,” says Winchester. “To become market leaders, we knew we had to serve each OEM’s exact needs without disrupting our manufacturing processes. By leveraging our background in automated manufacturing technology, we have set ourselves apart by combining a customisable motor design with highly automated production processes.”

Electrified Motors’ manufacturing platforms enable consistent and high-quality production while allowing final-stage customisation, such as unique shafts and adapter plates, to be integrated seamlessly. This balance between standardisation and flexibility ensures that OEMs receive reliable, durable and quality motors optimised for their specific applications.

As the off-highway industry transitions from diesel to electric, OEMs are looking for more than just a motor – many want a fully integrated electrification solution. Electrified Motors works closely with manufacturers to provide a one-stop-shop for converting equipment to fully electric or hybrid architectures.

Winchester emphasises the company’s commitment to supporting OEMs: “OEMs have told us how much they value the convenience of working with a single, experienced supplier. We provide a streamlined process – integrating the battery and electronics and returning it fully operational for testing and evaluation.”

While Electrified Motors does not manufacture batteries or inverters, the industry expertise within the team and their global network of partners ensures customers receive a complete, optimised electrification package. By taking a ‘system-first’ approach, Electrified Motors work closely with customers to fine-tune performance before determining the ideal battery size, ensuring maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Meet Electrified at Bauma 2025

Electrified Motors invites OEMs, engineers and industry professionals to visit stand B5/349/10 at Bauma and see firsthand how Electrified’s motors are driving innovation in the off-highway sector.