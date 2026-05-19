John Deere expands 8R and 8RX series with three high-horsepower models

The 8R models are available with tyres up to 2.30m at the rear and 1.85m at the front. Both single- and dual-wheel configurations, including dual front tyres up to 710mm wide, can be equipped with the John Deere single-line Central Tyre Inflation System, which adjusts tyre pressures at any speed and temperature. The 8RX models use an updated four-track system with redesigned undercarriages and Soucy CustomFit P-series belts. Depending on configuration, the track system provides a contact area of up to 4.87m² and ground pressures as low as 0.4kg/cm² to reduce soil compaction.