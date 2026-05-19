John Deere expands 8R and 8RX series with three high-horsepower models

John Deere is adding three high-horsepower tractor models to its 8R and 8RX series, with rated engine outputs of 440hp, 490hp and 540hp. The models are designed for heavy draft applications and long working days typical of large European farm operations.
All three models are equipped with the JD14 13.6l engine, which can deliver up to 634hp through Peak Power Intelligent Power Management. According to John Deere, this makes the top model 8R/8RX 540 the most powerful standard-design tractor on the market.
“The new additions broaden the capability of the 8 series to support large farms focused on continuous operational optimization, achieving higher productivity with fewer, more reliable machines while maintaining the flexibility of a standard tractor,” says Marcus Luchmann, go-to-market manager for tractors 150+ hp in Europe & CIS. “They also address the needs of expanding farms that intend to manage more hectares with the same workforce.”
The JD14 engine provides up to 2,695Nm maximum torque and a constant power range from 1,450 to 1,900rpm. Peak Power Intelligent Power Management provides an additional 40hp across the main engine speed range down to 1,600rpm, delivering extra power in applications with high-load PTO and electrically or hydraulically driven implements.
The 8R models are available with tyres up to 2.30m at the rear and 1.85m at the front. Both single- and dual-wheel configurations, including dual front tyres up to 710mm wide, can be equipped with the John Deere single-line Central Tyre Inflation System, which adjusts tyre pressures at any speed and temperature. The 8RX models use an updated four-track system with redesigned undercarriages and Soucy CustomFit P-series belts. Depending on configuration, the track system provides a contact area of up to 4.87m² and ground pressures as low as 0.4kg/cm² to reduce soil compaction.
The stepless eAutoPowr transmission is fitted as standard across all new 8R/8RX models. The system uses an electro-mechanical split-path layout that replaces hydrostatic components with maintenance-free electric motor generators, improving energy flow efficiency in the transmission by up to 8% compared to conventional hydrostatic solutions.
The new Heavy-Duty Independent Link Suspension front axle delivers a turning radius of around 7m and features automatic and manually adjustable load-based suspension adaptation. Fuel tank capacities of 936 litres on the 8R models and up to 1,123 litres on the 8RX support operating times of up to 14 hours at 85% load, removing the need for refill stops in 12-hour shifts.
The CommandView 4 cab is equipped with a redesigned CommandARM with integrated Convenience Display, allowing operators to recall seat settings and control radio, air conditioning or phone functions. The CommandARM features two new joystick options: the CommandX Plus for basic operation, or the CommandX Pro for expert-level control. Both provide configurability including phone and infotainment control, G5Plus display navigation, and extended Precision Ag functionalities.
Further cab features include inductive phone charging, a 330° front wiper, right-hand side door wiper, push-button start with pin code protection and door cinch soft closing. The CommandView 4 Plus cab on the 8RX high-horsepower models offers 15% more legroom and a 20% wider panoramic field of view compared with the 8R standard series cab. The Premium and Ultimate seats include on-screen adjustments with electronic forwards/backwards and up/down CommandARM positioning, and a top-mounted seatback vent in the Ultimate seat circulates cabin air around the operator.
All new 8R and 8RX models are fitted as standard with a StarFire 7500 receiver, a G5Plus CommandCenter display and JDLink connectivity. Operators can access supervised autonomy features including AutoPath Rows and Boundaries, AutoTrac Turn Automation, Passive Implement Guidance and AutoTrac Implement Guidance In Reverse. In-Field Data Sharing and data transfer to the John Deere Operations Center enable coordinated operation without manual data exchange.
“Thanks to its non-position-indicating digital controls, the 8R/RX high-horsepower tractors are inherently prepared to retrofit future Autonomy components,” says Luchmann.
The 8 series high-horsepower lineup delivers up to 418l/min hydraulic flow. The tractor comes with an optional Category 5 drawbar and a double-acting rear hitch with up to 10.8t lift capacity at 610mm, while two new double-acting front hitch options offer up to 4.8t at 610mm. With a 130kW front PTO, the new 8R and 8RX models are designed to handle implements from large-scale mulchers to PTO-driven silage distributors. The Type 4 rear PTO with 1000, 1000E and 1300 speeds offers up to 548hp maximum PTO power, even in stationary applications.
The tractors feature an optional Jake Brake engine brake, which automatically responds whenever actual speed differs from the pre-selected speed. Three selectable operating modes allow operators to tailor engine and transmission performance: ECO mode prioritises fuel efficiency and comfort with reduced engine speeds; STANDARD mode balances power, efficiency and responsiveness; and MAX mode unlocks full engine potential for heavy draft applications.
Transport speeds of 60km/h at 1,440rpm or 50km/h at 1,200rpm are available on wheeled versions, depending on market regulations. The ILS Roll Control automatically adjusts front axle suspension stiffness during cornering and higher transport speeds. Reactive Command Steering provides handling with a self-centering steering wheel, and Variable Ratio Steering reduces steering wheel turns at higher speeds, with adjustable return-to-centre force and steering resistance.
John Deere will introduce its large farm optimisation concept in 2026, with additional innovations planned throughout the year and further features of the 8 series high-horsepower tractors to be integrated into current 8R/RX/RT standard series models. The approach combines equipment, automation and connected fleet management to support large farms in reducing cost per hectare and maximising uptime.
Image: John Deere