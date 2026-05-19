The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Construction

Series 9 excavators headline Develon’s Hillhead 2026 lineup

Anjali SooknananBy 3 Mins Read
Orange Develon DX400HD-9 crawler excavator loading material into an orange Develon DA30-7 articulated dump truck in an open quarry setting
ABOVE: The 42-tonne DX400HD-9 smart crawler excavator loads the updated DA30-7 articulated dump truck, both of which will appear at Hillhead 2026

Develon will use Hillhead 2026 in Buxton, Derbyshire from 23–25 June to give UK visitors their first sight of the 37-tonne DX360LC-9 and 42-tonne DX400HD-9 smart crawler excavators. The DX360LC-9 will operate in the demonstration area at the quarry face, where it will showcase the company’s E-Stop site safety technology.

The DX400HD-9 will form part of the static display on Stand Z4, joined by the 23-tonne DX230LC-9. Together with the 26-tonne DX260LC-9, these models make up the Series 9 range of smart crawler excavators.

Visitors will also see the latest version of the DA30-7 articulated dump truck, featuring a new cab design for the ADT range, alongside the DA45-7 model on demonstration. Develon’s quarrying and construction lineup will be further represented by the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader in the static display area, alongside the larger DL480-7 wheel loader in the demonstration area. The static display will also feature the DD130-7 dozer, recently joined by the newly launched smaller DD100 model. Hillhead will also mark the first appearance of the DX25Z-7 mini excavator at the event, displayed alongside the larger DX55R-7 and DX85R-7 mini excavators.

Orange Develon DD130-7 dozer pushing soil across a worksite with green fields in the background
ABOVE: The DD130-7 dozer, which features a narrower front engine compartment for improved blade visibility, will form part of Develon’s static display at Hillhead

The Series 9 range introduces a new excavator platform built on full electronic hydraulic technology with integrated artificial intelligence. Powered by the Develon DX08V engine, the DX360LC-9 provides an output of 227kW (304HP) at 1800rpm and maximum torque of 1230kgf/m at 1300rpm, with a maximum digging depth of 7512mm and maximum digging reach of 11,113mm. The DX08V engine replaces the previous Scania unit in the DX400HD-9, providing 254kW (341HP) at 1800rpm and maximum torque of 1460kgf/m at 1300rpm, with the same digging depth and reach figures.

“This represents much more than just adding our next generation of excavators – it’s about setting a new standard for the whole industry,” says Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon excavators in Europe.

The updated DA30-7 cab introduces a 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor providing access to machine information, settings and camera views. Develon now offers three ADTs: the DA30-7 and DA45-7 6×6 models, with payloads of 28 tonne and 41 tonne respectively, complemented by a new 4×4 version of the DA45-7 intended to compete with rigid dump trucks in the 40-tonne class.

The DD130-7 dozer offers a narrower front engine compartment to improve visibility of the blade, along with a standard rearview camera feeding to a full-colour 8-inch Smart Touch display. The machine comes with high-illumination LED lights, four premium wiper blades, and an air suspension system that moves the seat and joysticks together to absorb vibration.

The DX25Z-7 mini excavator weighs 2691kg and is powered by the Kubota D1305 Stage V compliant diesel engine, delivering 18.5kW (25HP) at 2600rpm. The machine has been developed for tight spaces commonly found in urban construction, landscaping, rental and general contracting work.

Orange Develon DL420CVT-7 wheel loader pouring aggregate from its bucket onto a gravel pile
ABOVE: The DL420CVT-7 wheel loader, featuring continuously variable transmission, will appear in the static display area at Hillhead 2026

The DL420CVT-7 and DL480-7 are two of the four largest standard models in the DL-7 range of wheel loaders, which also includes the DL550-7 and DL580-7. The DL420CVT-7 features a continuously variable transmission and is used in aggregate plants. Redesigned buckets offer up to 7% more capacity, with maximum bucket capacities from 4.5 to 6.4m³. The eleven DL-7 wheel loaders in the Develon range have bucket capacities starting at 2.0m³.

Image: Develon

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts