Series 9 excavators headline Develon’s Hillhead 2026 lineup

Visitors will also see the latest version of the DA30-7 articulated dump truck, featuring a new cab design for the ADT range, alongside the DA45-7 model on demonstration. Develon’s quarrying and construction lineup will be further represented by the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader in the static display area, alongside the larger DL480-7 wheel loader in the demonstration area. The static display will also feature the DD130-7 dozer, recently joined by the newly launched smaller DD100 model. Hillhead will also mark the first appearance of the DX25Z-7 mini excavator at the event, displayed alongside the larger DX55R-7 and DX85R-7 mini excavators.