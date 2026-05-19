Series 9 excavators headline Develon’s Hillhead 2026 lineup

Develon will use Hillhead 2026 in Buxton, Derbyshire from 23–25 June to give UK visitors their first sight of the 37-tonne DX360LC-9 and 42-tonne DX400HD-9 smart crawler excavators. The DX360LC-9 will operate in the demonstration area at the quarry face, where it will showcase the company’s E-Stop site safety technology.
The DX400HD-9 will form part of the static display on Stand Z4, joined by the 23-tonne DX230LC-9. Together with the 26-tonne DX260LC-9, these models make up the Series 9 range of smart crawler excavators.
Visitors will also see the latest version of the DA30-7 articulated dump truck, featuring a new cab design for the ADT range, alongside the DA45-7 model on demonstration. Develon’s quarrying and construction lineup will be further represented by the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader in the static display area, alongside the larger DL480-7 wheel loader in the demonstration area. The static display will also feature the DD130-7 dozer, recently joined by the newly launched smaller DD100 model. Hillhead will also mark the first appearance of the DX25Z-7 mini excavator at the event, displayed alongside the larger DX55R-7 and DX85R-7 mini excavators.
The Series 9 range introduces a new excavator platform built on full electronic hydraulic technology with integrated artificial intelligence. Powered by the Develon DX08V engine, the DX360LC-9 provides an output of 227kW (304HP) at 1800rpm and maximum torque of 1230kgf/m at 1300rpm, with a maximum digging depth of 7512mm and maximum digging reach of 11,113mm. The DX08V engine replaces the previous Scania unit in the DX400HD-9, providing 254kW (341HP) at 1800rpm and maximum torque of 1460kgf/m at 1300rpm, with the same digging depth and reach figures.
“This represents much more than just adding our next generation of excavators – it’s about setting a new standard for the whole industry,” says Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon excavators in Europe.
The updated DA30-7 cab introduces a 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor providing access to machine information, settings and camera views. Develon now offers three ADTs: the DA30-7 and DA45-7 6×6 models, with payloads of 28 tonne and 41 tonne respectively, complemented by a new 4×4 version of the DA45-7 intended to compete with rigid dump trucks in the 40-tonne class.
The DD130-7 dozer offers a narrower front engine compartment to improve visibility of the blade, along with a standard rearview camera feeding to a full-colour 8-inch Smart Touch display. The machine comes with high-illumination LED lights, four premium wiper blades, and an air suspension system that moves the seat and joysticks together to absorb vibration.
The DX25Z-7 mini excavator weighs 2691kg and is powered by the Kubota D1305 Stage V compliant diesel engine, delivering 18.5kW (25HP) at 2600rpm. The machine has been developed for tight spaces commonly found in urban construction, landscaping, rental and general contracting work.
The DL420CVT-7 and DL480-7 are two of the four largest standard models in the DL-7 range of wheel loaders, which also includes the DL550-7 and DL580-7. The DL420CVT-7 features a continuously variable transmission and is used in aggregate plants. Redesigned buckets offer up to 7% more capacity, with maximum bucket capacities from 4.5 to 6.4m³. The eleven DL-7 wheel loaders in the Develon range have bucket capacities starting at 2.0m³.
Image: Develon