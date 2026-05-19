TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: Engineering familiarity into next-generation control

Curtiss-Wright has added the JC9000 joystick controller to its off-highway vehicle control portfolio, targeting a challenge that has long complicated cab modernization: how to replace hydraulic controls with electronic ones without disrupting the operator proficiency that machines depend on. The JC9000 resolves this by replicating the tactile signature of hydraulic systems within a fully electronic platform, delivering a controller that feels instinctively familiar while meeting the accuracy, diagnostics, and functional safety standards that contemporary vehicle architectures demand.

The evolution of operator controls: from hydraulic to electronic joysticks

The JC9000’s mechanical geometry and internal motion design mirror hydraulic piston behavior, generating a resistant yet fluid lever movement that stays consistent and predictable throughout its full travel range. Experienced operators who transition to electronically controlled systems encounter no adaptation lag, no retraining requirement, and no performance degradation during cab upgrades or platform redesigns. Curtiss-Wright draws on more than 40 years of construction industry controller design to achieve this mechanical fidelity, translating decades of hydraulic ergonomics expertise directly into an electronic format.

Dual-output Hall-effect position sensors determine precise lever positions across all axes. Non-contact and wear-free, these sensors sustain output accuracy and long-term stability while providing continuous signal redundancy for safety-critical functions. If sensor deviation or an internal fault occurs, the JC9000 reverts automatically to a predefined safe state, maintaining compliance with Functional Safety Performance Level d (PLd). For OEMs navigating increasingly rigorous standards for off-highway machinery, that autonomous fault response is a meaningful engineering assurance rather than an optional feature.

Delivering performance and control with next-generation joystick technology

Configurability extends the JC9000’s reach across the industry. Proportional rollers, rocker switches, and pushbuttons integrate into the handle using the same non-contact Hall-effect principles as the primary lever, eliminating mechanical wear points and extending service life under demanding duty cycles. This input flexibility allows OEMs to configure the JC9000 for excavators, graders, wheel loaders, and backhoe loaders, while mapping auxiliary functions and complex machine modes directly under the operator’s hand. Class-leading lever strength and ingress protection underpin reliability in the thermal extremes, vibration loads, and environmental exposure common to construction, mining, and material-handling applications, validated through a two-year program of comprehensive testing.

The modular construction simplifies adaptation across cab configurations, enabling OEMs to standardize on a single joystick interface across multiple machine platforms while tailoring handle layouts and electrical interfaces to individual models. That standardization delivers measurable efficiency gains in procurement, production, and development, and positions the JC9000 for forward-compatible integration with advanced automation and operator assistance features as they enter the market.

The future of operator control: moving beyond hydraulics

The JC9000 represents Curtiss-Wright’s answer to an industry inflection point. Electronic control systems continue to displace hydraulics across every segment of the off-highway sector, and the transition carries real operational risk when it strips away the sensory feedback operators rely on. By preserving that feedback within an electronic architecture engineered for precision, diagnostics, and long-term reliability, Curtiss-Wright gives machinery manufacturers a platform that advances their control systems without asking operators to start over.

We’re committed to delivering best-in-class joystick solutions for off-highway applications, designed with functional safety in mind and engineered to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Discover more about the JC9000 Joystick Controller: JC9000 | Industrial | Curtiss-Wright