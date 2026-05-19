Finlay to debut I-130RS impact crusher at Hillhead 2026

Finlay will exhibit a lineup of crushers and screens at Hillhead 2026, including prototype previews and first public sightings of new impactors across both the demonstration and static display areas.
Located at Stand L3, a key focus will be the soon-to-be-launched impactor range, with the I-130RS impact crusher on static display, making its first public showing. Positioned between the I-120/I-120RS and the larger I-140/I-140RS, the new model addresses demand for a machine that delivers impact performance while being easier to transport and configure across a range of applications.
In the quarry demonstration area, Finlay will focus on machines operating under live conditions, allowing visitors to assess performance across real materials and applications. Leading the working displays will be the 694 inclined screen, launched in 2025 and developed for high-production applications. The machine features two full-size 6.1m x 1.53m top and middle decks and a 5.55m bottom deck, for screening across quarrying, mining, sand and gravel, coal, woodchip and topsoil operations. Optional hybrid technology allows operation via external electrical power or the onboard engine.
Also running in the demonstration area will be the C-1540+ cone crusher prototype, shown as a preview ahead of its planned production launch in 2027, featuring an upgraded cone chamber for materials processing performance and serviceability. The live demonstration lineup will be completed by the J-1170+ jaw crusher, delivering production capacity with large reduction ratios and configurable operation for quarrying or construction and demolition recycling.
Finlay’s static display will include four machines. Alongside the I-130RS impact crusher, visitors will see the Finlay TC-60 stacker conveyor, the Finlay 883+ heavy duty scalper, and the Finlay J-1280 jaw crusher with independent pre-screen, extended feeder and jack leg options, which will be shown publicly in the UK for the first time since its launch in 2025.
The stand will include a dedicated customer support area, where visitors can access information on Finlay’s digital and support tools. These include T-Link, Finlay’s telematics platform; Ask Finlay, providing access to technical information and support resources; and TRAC, a multi-sensor solution for screening equipment performance and durability. Powered by Innex, Finlay will demonstrate how the brand uses consolidated tools and AI-driven capabilities to support end users.
“Hillhead gives us the opportunity to show the breadth of our offer in one location,” says Matt Dickson, business line director for Finlay. “Visitors can examine new machines such as the impactor range on static display, while prototypes and core units operate in the quarry environment, allowing performance to be assessed on material under real working conditions. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the stand to discuss applications, see the machines up close and engage with the team throughout the show.”
Image: Finlay