Finlay to debut I-130RS impact crusher at Hillhead 2026

“Hillhead gives us the opportunity to show the breadth of our offer in one location,” says Matt Dickson, business line director for Finlay. “Visitors can examine new machines such as the impactor range on static display, while prototypes and core units operate in the quarry environment, allowing performance to be assessed on material under real working conditions. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the stand to discuss applications, see the machines up close and engage with the team throughout the show.”