Case IH Puma series tractor wins Red Dot design award

Case IH has received a Red Dot Product Design Award for its new Puma series tractor, recognising the machine’s design, functionality and innovation.

Judged by an independent jury of international design experts, the Red Dot Product Design Award recognises how the new Puma series tractor delivers practical, operator-driven design.

Unveiled at Agritechnica 2025, the new Puma series tractor combines Case IH family styling with an enhanced cab environment designed to support long working days. Improvements include easier access, revised interior styling, increased storage and upgraded in-cab displays, developed to enhance operator comfort and everyday ease of use. Externally, a redesigned hood and lighting package improve forward visibility, while new LED fender tail-lights integrate safety with a distinctive visual signature.

A tighter turning radius improves manoeuvrability, while integrated technology supports ease of operation and efficiency. This includes the Pro 1200 display, connectivity with Case IH FieldOps, ISOBUS compatibility for implement control and Tractor Implement Management (TIM) compatibility.

The new Puma tractor mirrors the design language introduced across the Case IH tractor portfolio, with consistent hood architecture and lighting signatures developed by the in-house Case IH industrial design team based at the CNH Design Centre in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.

“Design at Case IH always starts with the operator and the job the machine has to do,” says Eric Jacobsthal, industrial design operations manager at CNH.

“The new Puma tractor shows how strong, confident design can also make a real difference in comfort, visibility and ease of use. This Red Dot award is a great recognition of how our design and engineering teams continue to work together to deliver tractors that customers are proud to own and enjoy operating every day.”

Image: Case IH