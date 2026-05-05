The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Agriculture

Case IH Puma series tractor wins Red Dot design award

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Photograph of a red Case IH Puma 185 tractor in a stubble field at sunset, with a Red Dot Winner 2026 logo in the lower right corner
ABOVE: The new Case IH Puma series tractor, recognised with a Red Dot Product Design Award for its operator-focused cab and updated styling

Case IH has received a Red Dot Product Design Award for its new Puma series tractor, recognising the machine’s design, functionality and innovation.

Judged by an independent jury of international design experts, the Red Dot Product Design Award recognises how the new Puma series tractor delivers practical, operator-driven design.

Unveiled at Agritechnica 2025, the new Puma series tractor combines Case IH family styling with an enhanced cab environment designed to support long working days. Improvements include easier access, revised interior styling, increased storage and upgraded in-cab displays, developed to enhance operator comfort and everyday ease of use. Externally, a redesigned hood and lighting package improve forward visibility, while new LED fender tail-lights integrate safety with a distinctive visual signature.

Stylised design sketch of a red Case IH tractor in side profile, showing the angular hood, integrated headlights and large rear wheel.
ABOVE: A design sketch of the new Puma series tractor

A tighter turning radius improves manoeuvrability, while integrated technology supports ease of operation and efficiency. This includes the Pro 1200 display, connectivity with Case IH FieldOps, ISOBUS compatibility for implement control and Tractor Implement Management (TIM) compatibility.

The new Puma tractor mirrors the design language introduced across the Case IH tractor portfolio, with consistent hood architecture and lighting signatures developed by the in-house Case IH industrial design team based at the CNH Design Centre in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.

“Design at Case IH always starts with the operator and the job the machine has to do,” says Eric Jacobsthal, industrial design operations manager at CNH.

“The new Puma tractor shows how strong, confident design can also make a real difference in comfort, visibility and ease of use. This Red Dot award is a great recognition of how our design and engineering teams continue to work together to deliver tractors that customers are proud to own and enjoy operating every day.”

Image: Case IH

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts