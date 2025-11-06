Horsch to present latest development in precision farming at Agritechnica

At Agritechnica, Horsch will present its latest development in precision farming.

The new spot spraying solution uses the AI functionality of TTControl’s FusionAI computing platform. Horsch’s first pilot projects with FusionAI have been deployed successfully since early this year.

Spot spraying is a precision farming application that uses optical sensors and object recognition in combination with artificial intelligence (AI) to detect weeds in fields, thereby reducing the use of herbicides.

“We are working with FusionAI to further develop our spot spraying solution. It has all the relevant interfaces for challenging field use – from 100/1000BaseT1, GSML2, with high bandwidths to the classic CAN bus. It also has sufficient computing power to accurately detect plants even at high driving speeds,” explains Caspar Ruß, PU crop care – electronics, at Horsch. “FusionAI opens up new technical possibilities for reading a wide range of sensor data and thus serves as a key technology that enables us to implement AI-supported plant detection and adaptive application strategies.”

TTControl’s intelligent computing platform FusionAI has been specially developed for the harsh environmental conditions found in mobile machines and offers a solution for implementing intelligent, safe, and efficient, highly automated machine functions.

The modular architecture separates the computing unit and display functionality, offering maximum flexibility in system design. The AI accelerator enables AI-supported image processing and environmental perception.

Thanks to numerous interfaces, including multiple CAN, Ethernet, USB, and camera connection, as well as compliance with functional safety and cybersecurity standards, TTControl says FusionAI is suited for future-oriented automation, safety, and telematics solutions.

“The collaboration with Horsch is very exciting and informative for us, as FusionAI enables us to support the realization of the new generation of smart, software-defined agricultural machinery. FusionAI is a powerful, highly versatile computing platform: it can, for example, be used as a central computing platform in the machine, for AI applications, as a display controller, or, in combination with the connectivity module, as a telematics unit. In addition, FusionAI supports various security functions such as secure display or touch input and already meets the requirements of the Cyber Resilience Act,” says Christiana Seethaler, vice president of product development at TTControl.

In Hall 12, Stand B05, Agritechnica visitors can see FusionAI in combination with the spot spraying solution.

Image: Horsch