Claas to highlight extended Claas Connect capabilities at Agritechnica

One year after the international launch of the Claas connect, Claas is further expanding the digital networking of machines and operations.

At Agritechnica, visitors to the Claas stand in Hall 13 will not only be able to find out more about new and existing possibilities for simplifying operating processes with Claas connect, but will also gain insights into technology fields such as algorithm-based data evaluation, live yield data processing and autonomy.

As in 2023, the Claas connect information area will occupy a central position on the Claas stand.

“Further increasing productivity while at the same time conserving resources is only possible through the intelligent use of data,” says Wolf-Christian von Wendorff, senior vice president global digital solutions. “In order to provide our customers with the best possible, future-oriented support, we are focussing on the automation of processes on the shop floor, data analysis using artificial intelligence and solutions for autonomy. These technologies significantly simplify machine and order management as well as Precision Farming applications. Claas connect is therefore a digital helper for every farmer – from small family farms to large contractors, from digital beginners to professionals.”

Since the roll-out in October 2024, further Claas machines have been continuously integrated into Claas connect – including the new Arion 570 CMatic, combine harvester innovations such as the Trion 760 and Lexion 8500, the new Cerex 700 round baler series and, most recently, the new Jaguar 1000 forage harvester series.

With the Cemis 1200 on the Jaguar 1000, important data such as reference tracks and jobs can be conveniently shared. Jobs, including existing or newly created reference tracks, can be planned in advance in Claas connect and transferred to the machine. During harvesting, the operator can see the yield values live on the Cemis 1200. The connectivity also enables automatic documentation of the work, so that the operator can concentrate fully on the harvesting process, while all relevant data is reliably recorded in the background for tracking and analysis.

The AI-supported grain processing analysis in Claas connect with cloud-based evaluation of the CSPS value (Corn Silage Processing Score) in the field is also available for the Jaguar 1000 as a unique, direct control option for cracker work without loss of time and, if necessary, immediate optimisation of the cracker setting.

Claas connect can record all activities carried out by machines on the farm and combines them into a field map. Connected machines automatically send the activity data per field, and in conjunction with the Cemis 1200, Claas connect now also offers automatic documentation for implements. Enriched with important information during subsequent processing, this results in a complete field map that replaces the written documentation of work. Claas connect also makes it much easier to fulfil the legally required documentation obligations.

Claas is embedding new technologies on the machines and new data analysis options in Claas connect, particularly in the area of yield analysis. In future, yields can be displayed live from the Cemis 1200 terminal as with the Jaguar 1000 from 2026.

With the new ISOBUS-capable Nutrimeter on the Jaguar 1000, Jaguar 900 and Jaguar 800, customers will receive high-quality information on all ingredients of the forage harvest in Claas connect as a map display and in the field-specific documentation. With just one click, this data can be made available to customers and farmers as a pdf immediately after the field work has been completed.

The new Nutrimeter will also be available for the first time in 2026 as a pre-series for the LEXION to record and document ingredients during grain harvest – a valuable support for the sustainable, resource-saving production of quality grain with optimised use of fertilisers and seeds.

In the future, extended yield reporting for harvesting machinery will also allow a variety-dependent yield evaluation with comparison options over several harvest years – not only for Claas harvesting machinery, but also across manufacturers.

Claas technologies on the machine and in Claas Connect make it possible to combine the exploitation of yield potential with targeted efficiency optimisation and increase the profitability of food, quality feed and renewable raw material production even more precisely and comprehensively.

From 2026, Claas will be introducing live yield mapping on the Cemis 1200 terminal with the new ISOBUS-capable Nutrimeter and the option to analyse data in Claas connect – for Jaguar and Lexion.

Auto RefLine is a new function in the GPS Pilot Cemis 1200 that makes field work easier. It automatically recognises the appropriate or logical reference track based on the position and direction of travel of the vehicle and automatically switches between different reference tracks. This means, for example, that the operator does not have to switch manually when changing to headland reference tracks or when working out wedges with a different reference track. All machines in a Claas connect vehicle fleet can share the reference lines directly from one of the machines with just a few clicks. This means that every operator is on the same track without delay.

Auto RefLine is a new function in the Cemis 1200 that automatically switches between different reference tracks during field work – for example when working wedges or headlands. The reference lines can be transferred and shared from one Claas machine to others working in the same field.

Trackers from Exatrak, Lacos or Razor are still available for the documentation of mixed fleets. In the future, fleet optimisation will also be possible via iBeacon from Apple. In addition, interfaces (APIs) to other software providers can be easily managed in the Connection Manager. The continuous development of the software interfaces will make CLAAS connect even more open to third-party solutions in the future.

For this reason, Claas supports the Agricultural Interoperability Network (AgIN) of the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF). This initiative enables the direct exchange of data between farm management systems, OEM platforms and other cloud services. By consistently taking open standards into account, cross-manufacturer compatibility is created and a scalable network is established to support sustainable, customer-centred solutions for the management and documentation of mixed machine fleets and software landscapes.

As a participant in the AEF AgIN network, Claas supports the practical further development of the AEF’s AgIN approach and, together with other AgIN participants, will be demonstrating an initial prototype implementation in Claas connect at Agritechnica.

The AgIN initiative of the AEF (Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation) is setting new standards for digitalisation in agriculture by standardising cross-manufacturer, direct cloud-to-cloud data exchange and thus simplifying interoperability between different manufacturers and software providers.

“For farmers, it should make no difference whether the machine fleet consists of one brand or several different manufacturers,” says Lukas Wolf, project manager connectivity. “We are therefore very committed to supporting the AEF’s AgIN initiative, as it brings together all the important manufacturers within the agricultural machinery industry and promotes barrier-free data exchange for smart farming applications, as well as for future autonomous applications.”

Images: Claas