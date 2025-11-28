Fendt to debut four new tractors at Lamma

Fendt will bring four new tractor series to the UK for Lamma which takes place on 14-15 January at NEC, Birmingham.

The most anticipated launch, the 700 Gen7.1 Vario, sees the 720, 722, 724 and 726 receive Fendt‘s DynamicPerformance power concept, providing an additional 20hp to the whole range, a feature previously only avaiable on the most powerful 728.

“The 700 Vario range now offers from 203 to 303hp. With Power, Power+, Profi and Profi+ specifications this offers operators a sliding scale of specifications that sit between the recently introduced 600 Vario and the newly released 800 Vario,” says Ed Dennett, marketing manager, Northwest Europe, Fendt.

The 600 Vario was launched in 2023, with the top 620 model offering 220hp. The newly boosted Gen7.1 offers a range that starts with the 720 Vario at 223hp. Importantly, the newly boosted 724 and 726 models have been approved for 60km/h. This sees the Gen7.1 also flow seamlessly into the new 800 Vario range.

“The launch of the new 800 Vario features three new models offering 260-343hp. The whole range also features the DynamicPerformance to give a boost of 23 horsepower. New to the 800 is the single-stage Fendt VarioDrive drivetrain with permanent, independent four-wheel drive that provides maximum tractive power without manual shifting when switching between field and road,” says Dennett.

A new 500 Vario will be avaiable in the UK in 2026 and will be previewed at Lamma. The new Gen4 includes four models, the 513, 514, 515 and 516, with power outputs ranging from 134 to 164hp. It too will benefit from Fendt‘s DynamicPerformance which will offer a boost of 10hp and, and like the larger tractors, it will also benefit from the new single stage VarioDrive.

“The 500 Vario now offers even greater versatility. It has a low overall weight of 11.75 tonnes and a high payload of 4.9 tonnes. This means it can be flexibly ballasted front and rear and rear wheel weights can be used to help it act as both a field tractor with a drill combination and as a green harvest tractor with mowers, tedders and rakes,” says Dennett.

At the top of the wheeled tractor range is the 1000 Vario which is also in its fourth generation. There are four models in the range including the 1040, 1044, 1048 and 1052, offering 426 to 550hp.

In addition to the new tractors will be an area of the Fendt stand dedicated to technology, namely the FendtOne operating system.

“Whilst horsepower is always going to play a part, Fendt also offers the technology to optimise the output of our tractors to make every task more efficient. FendtOne enables connected work groups, ways to monitor and report on tasks, data sharing including waylines and the wireless exchange of application maps. There will be an interactive area on the Lamma stand for visitors to see how this technology can help improve the efficiency of their machinery,” adds Dennett.

Images: Fendt