Faster to introduce new GenYus casting solution at Agritechnica

At Agritechnica, Faster, a specialist in hydraulic connection systems, will introduce GenYus.

This ready-to-use manifold is fully compatible with most Selective Control Valves (SCVs), offering immediate integration potential.

According to Faster, its lever mechanism enables operators to perform coupling and uncoupling operations effortlessly, minimising downtime and ensuring a seamless connection.

A single casting manifold can host different cartridge types and sizes, reducing the need for multiple components and streamlining production processes. Flexible installation options allow GenYus to fit a variety of SCV configurations through adaptors, while three coupling sizes—½″ and ¾″ ISO A (poppet valve) and 5/8″ ISO 16O28 (flat face) ensure compatibility with the most common hydraulic standards in agriculture.

Contamination protection is another hallmark of the GenYus design. Its sliding automatic doors safeguard the coupling zone against dust and debris. Oil collection options have also been conceived with equal attention to detail as operators can drain directly into the SCV or the tank, maintaining system cleanliness and extending service intervals.

An label, visible directly on the product, guides users step-by-step through connection and operation, while auxiliary ports integrated into the casting make GenYus ready for additional functions, including custom dirty-oil collection systems upon request.

For OEMs, Faster says GenYus represents an economic and technical advantage. The elimination of tooling investment simplifies procurement and development cycles, while the product’s ready-to-install configuration accelerates production schedules.

Agritechnica visitors can find Faster at Hall 16 Stand D11.