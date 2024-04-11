The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Videos

VIDEO: Walkaround of the all-new John Deere S7 combine

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

The all-new S7 is packed it with smart guidance and automation tools to increase productivity and decrease stress. It also offers improved grain loss sensing and optimised residue management system to handle any crop, from corn and soybeans to small grains. Together, it all adds up to the most advanced, comfortable, and capable S7 Combine ever built.

Share.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts