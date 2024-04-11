The all-new S7 is packed it with smart guidance and automation tools to increase productivity and decrease stress. It also offers improved grain loss sensing and optimised residue management system to handle any crop, from corn and soybeans to small grains. Together, it all adds up to the most advanced, comfortable, and capable S7 Combine ever built.
VIDEO: Walkaround of the all-new John Deere S7 combine
