Case launches new Evolution wheel loaders

Case Construction Equipment has upgraded its mid-sized wheel loader range, with the launch of an eighth model to the range. The all-new 651G Evolution fills a gap between the 621G and the 721G.

Based on the parent model 621G, the new model offers improved loading performance, delivering class-leading levels of productivity and performance.

The larger 721G, 821G and 921G Evolution models have also been upgraded and now boast increased tipping loads and bucket dump heights, further improving productivity for customers.

ABOVE: the all-new 651G Case Evolution fills a gap between the 621G and the 721G

This additional performance has allowed Case to offer a new range of higher capacity rehandling buckets on all models from the 651G to the 921G, with curved side edges and a redesigned top guard delivering increased capacities, improved bucket penetration and material retention.

The 651G Evolution, along with the three larger models, features reinforced front and rear chassis sections to cope with the increased performance. Heavy duty axles are now fitted as standard, with a choice of differentials on each axle.

Customers can choose between a 100% differential lock on the front axle and an open differential on the rear, a 100% differential lock on the front and a limited slip differential at the rear, or a limited slip differential in both axles.

ABOVE: all updates Evolution models feature reinforced front and rear chassis sections to cope with the increased performance

Evolution operators benefit from a spacious Level 2 ROPS/FOPS protected cab, with a touchscreen display providing control over all machine functions. This includes the ability to set engine speed at a fixed rpm and the possibility of automatic engagement of ride control at a set speed.

The G-Series loaders already allow the operator to access a digital manual through the monitor, while the cab features adjustable electrohydraulic control levers, new power modes and configurable buttons on the main console.

An integrated weigh load scale allows the operator to accurately load and record material moved, with the availability of a wide range of data sets, including job ticket, customer name, truck registration and target load data. All of this information can be automatically transmitted to the site office via the Case SiteWatch telematic portal.

Case G-Series Evolution wheel loaders are powered by proven EU Stage V FPT Industrial diesel engines. These have a capacity of 4.5-litres on the 521G, 6.7-litres on the 621G to 921G and 8.7-litres for the 1021G and 1121G.

Wastegate turbochargers are used on all models up to the 921G, with variable geometry turbos for the two larger models. All engines use FPT’s proven Hi-eSCR2 after-treatment system, with no requirement for EGR. The machines are compatible with a range of synthetic and sustainable fuels, including HVO and XTL.