VIDEO: Wacker Neuson EVs impress in test

In the heart of Stuttgart, construction company Leonhard Weiss has been trying out Wacker Neuson’s zero emission construction machines and equipment. The company tested the entire electric range during the renovation of the city’s market square.

Feedback from Leonhard Weiss was very positive, in particular that EVs have the same power as conventional machines, maintenance issues are less common and drivers and operators can get to grip with them more easily.

“Feedback from on-site users is hugely important to us,” says Kai Hieber, Southwest region sales manager at Wacker Neuson. The battery-powered rammers that have been tried and tested on the market since 2015 as well as battery-powered plates from the new APS series for soil compaction were used at the construction site in Stuttgart.