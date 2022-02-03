Yanmar launches new range of portable diesel water pumps

Yanmar’s popular YDP series of portable diesel water pumps has been re-launched to facilitate water solutions to customers worldwide. Well-equipped with emission-regulated air-cooled Yanmar L series engines, the YDP pumps are heavy-duty, CE certified, and readily available in both recoil and electric starting options.

The YDP series will now be produced in Italy as a strategic move since Yanmar’s L series engines are manufactured in Italy. Production of the pumps in the same place ensures faster and more efficient deliveries.

“Preceding models have pioneered prominent levels of durability and reliability, even in some of the harshest operating environments across the globe,” says Carlo Giudici, sales and marketing director at Yanmar Europe. “However, newly designed and augmented models powered by exceptional quality Yanmar Stage V compliant engines, are best suited for the European market niche.”

With design and construction based on the concepts of cost efficiency and power, Yanmar’s YDP diesel pumps have achieved enviable success in Europe and beyond.

The new models, with a maximum capacity of 1750 liter/min, are suited to operating in a wide variety of sectors such as construction sites, the agricultural sector, marine applications, and to meet day to day water pumping requirements.

Among the features of the newly designed YDP series are:

YDP series range in bore size from 2” to 4” for fresh, semi-trash, and trash water.

A suction lift capacity of 7 meters

Large portfolio of pumps (44 models) with capacities ranging from 550 to 1750 liter/min catering to a wide range of water solutions and emission requirements such as Stage V and Tier IV across the globe

Electric and recoil starting options for all models, deemed suitable to industries

Wheel kit option available for ease of transport at the site.

CE marking – a key European conformity mark which means it complies with European safety, health, and environmental protection standards

A massive 13-liter diesel tank (considered to be the largest in this sector of the market) enables continuous and longer operating hours as long as 8 hours on a full tank

2 years or 2000 operational hours warranty.

Cast iron (FC150, FC200 & FC300) and cast steel (Hcr) impellers

Equipped with reliable and renowned Yanmar L series vertical air-cooled diesel engines that achieve a lower level of emission levels through technology.

Carlo Giudici added: “Ease of maintenance is also a major attraction for operators, for instance, cleaning the casing internally requires only the removal of a few bolts.”