Doosan launches largest excavator in company history

Doosan has launched the new DX1000LC-7 Stage V compliant 100 tonne crawler excavator, the largest excavator model ever manufactured by the company.

Driven by the most powerful engine in the 100 tonne class, the DX1000LC-7 also has the highest hydraulic flow for this size of machine, providing best-in-class performance, with higher productivity, lower fuel consumption and smoother controls.

The DX1000LC-7 is primarily intended to serve customers in mining and quarrying applications, removing overburden and loading large amounts of material into articulated dump trucks or rigid frame trucks. The DX1000LC-7 may also be operated on large construction and infrastructure projects, particularly where considerable amounts of material need to be excavated and stockpiled or loaded into trucks to be moved.

Highest power in its class

Above: the new DX1000LC-7 offers high power output of 469 kW (629 HP), more than any other machine in the 100t class

The DX1000LC-7 excavator is powered by the new stage V version of the well-proven Perkins 2806J diesel engine, providing a high power output of 469 kW (629 HP), more than any other machine in this class. The engine meets Stage V emission regulations by utilising exhaust gas recirculation, selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies.

The DPF automatically regenerates every 25 hours and the excavator continues to work unaffected during this regeneration phase. The operator can check the status of the DPF via the display on the gauge panel in the cab.

Hydraulic high

The high output of the engine is combined with a Virtual Bleed Off (VBO) hydraulic system (D-ECOPOWER+), and controlled by electric manipulator (FEH) providing a best-in-class hydraulic flow of (3x 523) – 1569 l/min and a high system pressure of 360 bar, together contributing to the best performance in the 100 tonne market.

Doosan’s D-ECOPOWER+ FEH technology utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to optimise productivity and fuel consumption, depending on the mode selected. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

Software is utilised to electronically reproduce the full benefits of an open centre hydraulic system with very little energy loss. The hydraulic system and engine output are fully optimised and synchronised, further reducing losses within the system.

Improved feedback to the operator through the joystick results in improved machine control and less operator fatigue. The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Above: the DX1000LC-7 utilises an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to optimise productivity and fuel consumption

Choice of modes

To provide optimized operations when working with the DX1000LC-7 excavator, the operator can switch between two modes – Boom or Swing – giving priority to boom or swing movements, respectively, so they can best match how they are using the machine to the application they are working on.

Faster working speeds are ensured by the 2-spool Boom Down Regeneration system in the DX1000LC-7, which also reduces fuel consumption. The 2-spool hydraulic system for the bucket cylinder also increases hydraulic flow and the working speed of the bucket, again reducing fuel consumption. The DX1000LC-7 also has a boom/arm cylinder lock valve (anti-hose burst valve) as standard for increased safety, preventing accidents caused by hydraulic hose rupture on site.

Comfort and controllability

Already excelling in spaciousness and ergonomics, the new cab in the DX1000LC-7 is designed to significantly enhance operator comfort and ease of operation. The cab has a new high quality seat and offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, ensuring super controllability and high precision in all applications. Key new features in the cab include:

New 8-inch touch-enabled colour LCD gauge panel, providing more information via a 30% larger screen

Stereo system integrated in the gauge panel (with Bluetooth streaming function)

Keyless start system

Enhanced interior cab design including

Improved air conditioning/defrost performance

Seat Heating (2-step)

360 o Cameras (AVM, All-around View Monitoring)

Cameras (AVM, All-around View Monitoring) Full LED lights pack

Side protection and Catwalks

Fops guard, mandatory for quarry application to meet FOPS level 2

Air compressor and air gun for cab cleaning (option)

Above: the DX1000LC-7 cab offers more features as standard than other machines on the market, including heated seats and a stereo with Bluetooth streaming

A full camera array is standard, comprising a front camera, two side cameras and a rear camera. The camera display is separated from the gauge panel and provides full visibility around the excavator and allows the operator to see a top-down view of the area outside the machine. This is combined with an AVM (around view monitoring) system as standard.

LED working lamps are also standard on the DX1000LC-7, providing up to 75% better illumination of the workspace around the excavator, ensuring improved productivity in dusk and night time work and to help prevent accidents on site.

The new DX1000LC-7 is factory-installed with Doosan’s state-of-the-art DoosanCONNECT wireless fleet monitoring system. The DoosanCONNECT system offers a web-based fleet management solution which is very useful for monitoring the performance and security of machines and promoting preventative maintenance.