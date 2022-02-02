Volvo CE launches new digital service business

Brand agnostic, this new digital service will be available to a wide range of customers who are looking to make use of tools such as Efficient Load Out and Connected Load Out to improve work flow, boost profitability and reduce environmental impact. It also forms an important part of Volvo CE’s target to double revenue from services to 30% by 2030.

Global Load Out Solutions will be a separate business entity led by managing director, Annika Nissen, who joins Volvo CE to take up the role. The aim is to make it easier for customers to access and take full advantage of connectivity tools which maximize the fill rate of constructions trucks and therefore cut down on the amount of work cycles – loading tools which form just one part of Volvo CE’s connected solutions.

Annika, with the support of a small team, will be responsible for commercializing the existing load out solutions and growing the market for these with both existing and new Volvo customers. The new company will take ownership for both solutions and be responsible for the development plan, sales strategy and support.

“I’ve spent much of my career in the automotive sector – including roles at Volvo Group, as well as small start-ups, so I’m excited to be back at Volvo but with the opportunity to work on a brand-new company, growing it from the ground up, recruiting a small team, with sales and development competences and building up customer relationships”, says Annika Nissen, managing director at Global Load Out Solutions.

“The market for digital services is growing and we anticipate strong demand for this new solution from organizations looking to explore how new technologies can transform the way in which they work.”

The new business entity will operate like a start-up company, with a small, entrepreneurial and autonomous team that can react swiftly to market, and customer demands as well as new ways of working.