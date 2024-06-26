Epec reveals new software at iVT Expo in Cologne

To coincide with its presence at this week’s iVT Expo in Cologne, Epec (booth 4048) has released its latest MultiTool Creator 8.0 and MultiTool Simulator 1.4.37 SW packages.

There are several attractive new features in MTC 8.0, including that it is now possible to have several machine types in one project.

MTC projects have different machine type related settings for I/O, CAN buses, etc. The support for several machine types in one project will help customers easily manage their machine variants and changes.

Another MTC version 8.0 related new feature is that warnings and errors are shown in network editor, making them more visible for the programmer.

MultiTool Simulator (MTS) release 1.4.37 supports CANopen responders (non-programmable units). Epec responder products GL84 and GC44 together with third party CANopen responders are supported.

Check MTC 8.0 highlighs at What’s new? (epec.fi)