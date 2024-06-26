Turntide showcases compact inverter for low-voltage applications

Turntide (booth 1030) is displaying its latest Whitehaven range of low-voltage (LV) inverters at this week’s iVT Expo. The new product line offers one of the highest power densities on the market (34.6kW/L, 36.1kW/kg) and excels in low-voltage electrification applications below 100V, providing precise torque and speed control for IPM, SPM and IM motors.

The inverters feature a small footprint and what Turntide describes as best-in-class customisation, thanks to a flexible, multipurpose IO designed for optimal functionality.

“The range is specifically tailored for the two- and three-wheel market – last-mile delivery vehicles, for example,” said Chris Pearce, technical director of advanced engineering at Turntide. “It’s a fully featured replacement for our previous generation of products. IT features dual CANbus, multiple-motor encoder support, and can run both permanent magnet and induction machines.”

The key differentiator is an independent microcontroller provided for the customer, to allow them to customise the logical behaviour and function of the inverter. Out of the box it has its own vehicle control function, which is a model-based system with torque modulation done in a multidimensional way, taking in a complete set of target points.

“The additional microprocessor on board allows you full flexibility to modify parameters on reception of CAN messages, while the dual CANbus allows you to do baud rate bridging between different baud rate CANbuses,” says Pearce. “It is substantially more compact than the previous generation of inverters and has been designed for large-scale manufacture at competitive costs.”